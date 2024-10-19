Spoiler No Homo.

I have a good friend, who if given a plate of food with meat(s) , vegetables, rice, will eat them one at time, each until they are done and not mix them at all, with the meat always being last.I am the opposite. In each bite, i want a bit of rice, a bit of veg and a piece of meat.I mock him for his 'by each' way of eating. He says i should just put mine in a blender and save the steps.Who is right in this epic debate of the ages?Do you want meat in every bite? Or do you like to keep and eat the meat last.