Social I want meat in every bite. You?

C

ChosenOne

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
1,160
Reaction score
1,899
I have a good friend, who if given a plate of food with meat(s) , vegetables, rice, will eat them one at time, each until they are done and not mix them at all, with the meat always being last.

I am the opposite. In each bite, i want a bit of rice, a bit of veg and a piece of meat.

I mock him for his 'by each' way of eating. He says i should just put mine in a blender and save the steps.

Who is right in this epic debate of the ages?

Do you want meat in every bite? Or do you like to keep and eat the meat last.

No Homo.

Grilled-Steak-Stirfry-FI.jpg
 
What a stupid debate! Everybody knows you work your way counterclockwise around the plate! If you don't do that you're an uncivilized heathen!
 
ChosenOne said:
I have a good friend, who if given a plate of food with meat(s) , vegetables, rice, will eat them one at time, each until they are done and not mix them at all, with the meat always being last.

I am the opposite. In each bite, i want a bit of rice, a bit of veg and a piece of meat.

I mock him for his 'by each' way of eating. He says i should just put mine in a blender and save the steps.

Who is right in this epic debate of the ages?

Do you want meat in every bite? Or do you like to keep and eat the meat last.

No Homo.

Grilled-Steak-Stirfry-FI.jpg
Click to expand...
He has (real) OCD, that's how he has to do it.
My wife doesn't like her food touching either... they're both freaks obviously lol
 
Last edited:
Jiminey man this is not thread worthy.

And that food looks fuckin nasty as shit and I eat anything
Looks like something a 12 year old would re heat after his step dad passed out from too much Jim Beam
 
StonedLemur said:
He has (real) OCD, that's how he has to do it.
My wife doesn't like her food touching each... they're both freaks obviously lol
Click to expand...
He will eat a jambalaya or paella where they are all pre mixed together. Or many different pasta dishes that are mixed. It is just if you give it to him separate then he will eat it seperate. Eat the baked potato, eat the other veggies, then the meat.
 
ChosenOne said:
He will eat a jambalaya vs paella where they are all pre mixed together. Or many different pasta dishes that are mixed. It is just if you give it to him separate then he will eat it seperate. Eat the baked potato, eat the other veggies, then the meat.
Click to expand...
Yeah its a form of OCD... weirdos I tell ya lol
 
ROKKO said:
What a stupid debate! Everybody knows you work your way counterclockwise around the plate! If you don't do that you're an uncivilized heathen!
Click to expand...
Most of us don't live in teh southern hemisphere
 
No, not based on the picture you provided. That's just weird. You prepared the dish the wrong way. If you diced the meat and veggies up beforehand and mixed with the rice you would have the dish that you prefer. And mix in some of that sauce/gravy or whatever it is. But I wouldn't take the dish as it is and try to do some weird method of eating. You need to mix the shit up before serving.
 
Bballfan123 said:
Jiminey man this is not thread worthy.

And that food looks fuckin nasty as shit and I eat anything
Looks like something a 12 year old would re heat after his step dad passed out from too much Jim Beam
Click to expand...
Stop making it sound delicious, MoNica!
 
ChosenOne said:
He will eat a jambalaya or paella where they are all pre mixed together. Or many different pasta dishes that are mixed. It is just if you give it to him separate then he will eat it seperate. Eat the baked potato, eat the other veggies, then the meat.
Click to expand...
Is he on the spectrum?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,095
Messages
56,369,317
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top