News I understand why Dustin Poirier is confused about whether to retire or not

Because first of all, nobody likes to retire and having lost his last fight which is a sad ending, and especially that Dustin's last loss was by submission, like had he went the distance with Islam, We can have no doubt that he'd be 100% calling it a career but to retire on losing by submission which is also the third time you lose your shot at the undisputed title fight and by submission for the third time? I'd feel damned too, like Bisping when he lost by Sub to GSP he was like "Michael Bisping: 'I'll Be Damned if the Last Time I (Fight) is Getting Choked Out on TV" (even tho it was by technical sub and Bisping didn't tap which is no shame but he had to be tough on himself and comeback to fight KG and lose by KO to him and finally calls it a career)


Because like that, Dustin lost by submission 4 times in his career, first time was to TKZ by technical submission and he didn't tap and wasn't for a title as it was early in his career and it was his first MMA loss, but the second, third and fourth time he losses by submission, he losses by submission in undisputed title fights to Khabib, Olives and Islam (And he also lost to Justin by KO in his symbolic BMF title bout), but the only time he won a title fight was against Max Holloway in an interim LW title bout which saw him beating Max a second time.



I'd say Dustin should take at least 2 or 1 more fight, win them and call it a career, maybe like a money fight with whoever he likes, what are your thoughts sherbros?
 
Hes a legend and a great fighter to watch but he will never be champ. Hang em up, its only brain damage from here.
 
The problem with athletes and specially fighters is that their retirement age is too early, still in great shape, full of energy and hunger but they are too old to do the only thing they have been doing their whole life I think thats why they stick around even when they don't need the money.
 
UFC should give him a retirement fight in Louisiana vs someone like Nate Diaz
 
I was thinking that he should do a Gaethje trilogy but that was before the fight when I thought Islam would run through him

Now that we've seen it was a good showing from Dustin where he put on a great performance against Islam, he can retire on that
 
