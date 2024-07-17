I turned 35 today

I stumbled upon this forum about 12 years ago thanks to an IRL friend mentioning it. Some years later decided to register.

Sherdog is a rather unique place for me. Here I can get a perspective on how people with interests similar to mine from all over the globe live and view the world.

You sherbros are the reason I haven't forgotten how to write in English.

Shoop posts and local running jokes crack me up every time.

Many good people here - interesting, knowledgeable, funny.

I am happy the forums here are still alive.

My day today is a bit fucked up, gotta thank my job for that, but I'll go to a nice restaurant in the evening with the missus.

One of the drinks I'll have tonight will be for you, sherbros. Cheers!