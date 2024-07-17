I turned 35 today

ssBaldy

ssBaldy

Resident Russian
@red
I stumbled upon this forum about 12 years ago thanks to an IRL friend mentioning it. Some years later decided to register.
Sherdog is a rather unique place for me. Here I can get a perspective on how people with interests similar to mine from all over the globe live and view the world.
You sherbros are the reason I haven't forgotten how to write in English.
Shoop posts and local running jokes crack me up every time.
Many good people here - interesting, knowledgeable, funny.
I am happy the forums here are still alive.
My day today is a bit fucked up, gotta thank my job for that, but I'll go to a nice restaurant in the evening with the missus.
One of the drinks I'll have tonight will be for you, sherbros. Cheers!
 
Eyyy Happy b day

Time to get apartment in москва сити and crash it or whatever the fuck rich kids do these days
 
Happy birthday Sherbro.

ekchtikxbcm51.jpg
 
Happy birthday, Baldy!!!
Wish you health, wealth, and many years to live!
 
GOAT P&M contributor as far as I’m concerned

HBD
 
