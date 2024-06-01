I tried the greatest Cognac ever the other day.

I stopped by Total Wine to get some cheap mixers and saw this Braastad VS for $22. I was kinda surprised because their line of Cognacs was very extensive, and yet I'd never heard of them. I'd tried every other Cognac brand I know of that's readily available in Tennessee so I figured I'd put back my regular A de Fussigny and give this a sample instead. At the end of the day I got it as a cheap mixer so it wasn't gonna kill me if it was trash.Anyways yeah...this is this smoothest, sweetest, and fruitiest Cognac I've ever had of any age. They worked some magic on this stuff.Was going to order more but they're out of stock online now. Actually it's been completely removed from their website unless you use a direct link. I'm praying it's just temporary and it's not getting discontinued or something because I'm absolutely in love with this stuff.If you're a brandy drinker, you have to try it. If you're a whiskey drinker that's into something like Angel's Envy for example, I believe it worth at least looking out for.