I think OMalley VS Haney might happen in boxing....

Dana mentioned he was in for something boxing related but we were left to speculate. I think its Sean boxing Haney.



Haney is in limbo after the Ryan fight. Tank and Haney aren't fighting. There aren't any other names in the division beside Teofimo I guess but his stock is low now.

For Sean UFC fastracked him and avoided tough matchups. They even gave Chito one of the most undeserved shots of all time in hopes Merab would lose and not be booked against Sean.

Seans next MMA fight would have to be a Henry, Cory, Fig, Yan rematch who he robbed horribly. All tough fights which could lower his stock even more. Dana and Sean probably think Haney is beatable and chinny well he is chinny for sure but I can see Dana being down for this Seans next MMA fight would be a tough one and if he loses again it'd hurt his stock big. I think they go for the Hail Mary and see if he can somehow beat Haney in boxing.
 
I don't know if Dana's heart can take another prominent UFC fighter losing a boxing match. Especially one he likes!
 
I don't know if Dana's heart can take another prominent UFC fighter losing a boxing match. Especially one he likes!
Alternative is him likely losing his next MMA fight which might be worse and make less money assuming Zuffa boxing is involved in finances for a Haney fight.

If Sean loses to Henry, Yan, Fig, Cory..... That would do more damage and make less money. They cant give Sean an easy matchup for his next fight like Chito for that fake title defense.
 
