I think I achieved peak marriage today

My peak marriage moment was when the wife and I both pulled out our phones to check our calendars to schedule sex.



"How's Wednesday?"

"No, I have to get up super early the next morning. What about Friday?"

"I promised the boys I'd go out drinking with them. I've cancelled on them like 4 times already. How bout I take a half-day off from work Monday and we do it while the kids are at school?"



Who says romance is dead?