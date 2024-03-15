I think I achieved peak marriage today

EndlessCritic
Background: Married for ~10 years with 4 kids.
I was in the shower this morning doing my thing. My wife barged into the bathroom with baby in arm, opened the shower door, and handed me a jar to open.
Despite the wet environment, I was able to fulfill my role in our holy union, and the jar was opened.
Is this peak marriage?
