I think I achieved peak marriage today

Background: Married for ~10 years with 4 kids.

I was in the shower this morning doing my thing. My wife barged into the bathroom with baby in arm, opened the shower door, and handed me a jar to open.

Despite the wet environment, I was able to fulfill my role in our holy union, and the jar was opened.

Is this peak marriage?
 
My peak marriage moment was when the wife and I both pulled out our phones to check our calendars to schedule sex.

"How's Wednesday?"
"No, I have to get up super early the next morning. What about Friday?"
"I promised the boys I'd go out drinking with them. I've cancelled on them like 4 times already. How bout I take a half-day off from work Monday and we do it while the kids are at school?"

Who says romance is dead?
 
Get this shit out of here.

triple-h-disgusted.gif
 
4 kids in 10 years <mma4>


if she still services your manhood, then indeed you have reached peak marriage.

next step is peak parenting, when your kids get girlfriends/boyfriends/dealing with teenagers in general.......
 
Guessing you used your butt cheeks to open the jar
 
