I survived the I-15 closure





I got caught in this last week and it was so much worse than any news story made it sound.



Took me 13 hours to go 200 miles.



We were just stranded for long periods. It was 114 degrees so you either roasted to death or you let your car idle so you could run the A/C. There was no place to turn around. There were only a couple alternate routes which quickly became jammed up too because they couldn't handle the traffic.



People were running out of gas too.



To make matters worse, there were no bushes, so if anyone had to pee they had to just walk out however far they wanted and piss in the open where everyone could see.



Eventually we came across a gas station but it ran out gas. It took us about an hour just to get off the freeway and find this out.



Once traffic was kinda moving there was a rest stop. The trash cans were all overflowing with underwear. Didn't make sense to me but then my daughter said she thinks people peed their pants.



Fucking highway patrol failed big time. They were nowhere to be found. Their top priority should've been to direct traffic and keep it moving. I'm surprised I didn't hear of any heat stroke deaths from this.