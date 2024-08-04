I survived the I-15 closure

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,152
Reaction score
38,667


I got caught in this last week and it was so much worse than any news story made it sound.

Took me 13 hours to go 200 miles.

We were just stranded for long periods. It was 114 degrees so you either roasted to death or you let your car idle so you could run the A/C. There was no place to turn around. There were only a couple alternate routes which quickly became jammed up too because they couldn't handle the traffic.

People were running out of gas too.

To make matters worse, there were no bushes, so if anyone had to pee they had to just walk out however far they wanted and piss in the open where everyone could see.

Eventually we came across a gas station but it ran out gas. It took us about an hour just to get off the freeway and find this out.

Once traffic was kinda moving there was a rest stop. The trash cans were all overflowing with underwear. Didn't make sense to me but then my daughter said she thinks people peed their pants.

Fucking highway patrol failed big time. They were nowhere to be found. Their top priority should've been to direct traffic and keep it moving. I'm surprised I didn't hear of any heat stroke deaths from this.
 
That’s sucks big time, I’ve been stuck on the 15 south bound one Labor Day weekend coming home. 5 people in the truck, sitting in 111 degree heat a/c barely keeping up, was never so happy to get off that forsaken highway
 
That sounds so awful. Really sucks you had to go through this. And there needs to be training or retraining for this scenario and people in the CHP need to get fired over this. What a shit show.
 
I was stuck in something similar years ago but for like several hours each time going shorter distance due to heavy load truck clipping an overpass and police couldn't be bothered to deploy via helicopter to contraflow some lanes. Cars abandoned and likely running out of gas.

It's easier to just do nothing and let people be stuck for several hours.
 
I recently went 5 days without power. Was 90s outside an humid.. think I take being stuck in a car for a day over that but 114 degrees sounds rough too..
 
That sucks man! Getting stuck in big traffic jams like that is the worst.

I remember years ago (I think the year after Katrina), we went to Marti Gras in New Orleans and got stuck on i-10 on a bridge going into the city for hours.

But it was Marti Gras, so everyone just popped their trunks and it turned into a huge party. Some guy next to us had all this liquor and was supplying everyone around us
 
Traffic in Toronto is horrendous too. I have been thinking about moving to Tilt Cove, population: 4.

I feel there would be less traffic
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ralphc1
Social I spent 5 minutes on a CAPTCHA.
2
Replies
24
Views
632
William Huggins
William Huggins

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,436
Messages
55,981,002
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top