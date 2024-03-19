I ordered groceries this morning and the store has added a CAPTCHA to solve to prove I'm human before I could complete my order. Normally I don't have much trouble with these, especially since they went to pictures. Sometimes they have a single photo divided into sections and ask you to select which sections include some object. The first picture asked which contained bicycles. Now this gets tricky. Does it mean more than one bicycle because the picture was of one person riding a bicycle. I thought it meant and segment containing any part of the bicycle so I selected them and it brought up another picture. There was nothing saying I was wrong. Now I'm wondering if I missed something because it was a view down a street so maybe there were bicycles in the distance. Maybe it just wants me to do two tests. The second selection was individual pictures and again the subject was bicycles. I selected all that I could see and I was given a third photo of a person riding a motorcycle and motorcycle was the subject. I selected the segments that showed any part of a motorcycle, one of which was a very small segment of a tire on the edge of the picture. Then it changed to multiple pictures of motorcycles which I selected. Then it changed to a picture of a car divided into segments and the subject was cars so I selected the segments that included any part of a car. Then it changed to a picture of a street corner with overhead traffic signals and asked to select the segment with traffic signals. Now do they just mean the segments containing the round lights themselves, the yellow parts that encase the lights or the entire supporting structure for those lights. I selected the segments that had parts of the yellow cases and was notified that my order was complete.



I recall when the pictures were first used, there was an indication of a correct or incorrect choice. Now I'm not certain if I was wrong or if I just had to complete several of them to pass.