Social I spent 5 minutes on a CAPTCHA.

ralphc1

ralphc1

I ordered groceries this morning and the store has added a CAPTCHA to solve to prove I'm human before I could complete my order. Normally I don't have much trouble with these, especially since they went to pictures. Sometimes they have a single photo divided into sections and ask you to select which sections include some object. The first picture asked which contained bicycles. Now this gets tricky. Does it mean more than one bicycle because the picture was of one person riding a bicycle. I thought it meant and segment containing any part of the bicycle so I selected them and it brought up another picture. There was nothing saying I was wrong. Now I'm wondering if I missed something because it was a view down a street so maybe there were bicycles in the distance. Maybe it just wants me to do two tests. The second selection was individual pictures and again the subject was bicycles. I selected all that I could see and I was given a third photo of a person riding a motorcycle and motorcycle was the subject. I selected the segments that showed any part of a motorcycle, one of which was a very small segment of a tire on the edge of the picture. Then it changed to multiple pictures of motorcycles which I selected. Then it changed to a picture of a car divided into segments and the subject was cars so I selected the segments that included any part of a car. Then it changed to a picture of a street corner with overhead traffic signals and asked to select the segment with traffic signals. Now do they just mean the segments containing the round lights themselves, the yellow parts that encase the lights or the entire supporting structure for those lights. I selected the segments that had parts of the yellow cases and was notified that my order was complete.

I recall when the pictures were first used, there was an indication of a correct or incorrect choice. Now I'm not certain if I was wrong or if I just had to complete several of them to pass.
 
Yeah those fucking things have me questioning whether I'm human or not.

I don't recall them ever telling me I'm wrong though. They always just give me another image.
 
The struggle is real. Agree on the signpost one. But, but, but there's a tiny slither of the post in the bottom left corner dammit.
 
ralphc1 said:
They often test your mouse movement to know if you're human. The bicycle picking is just to improve their AI algorithms so that they fire employees and replace them.
 
They need to replace Captcha with the Voight-Kampff test

MRp4OQ.gif
 
Fedorgasm said:
Yeah those fucking things have me questioning whether I'm human or not.

I don't recall them ever telling me I'm wrong though. They always just give me another image.
I think they once had a green or red mark in the corner.
 
GergreG said:
The struggle is real. Agree on the signpost one. But, but, but there's a tiny slither of the post in the bottom left corner dammit.
When they want signs, do they want the sign or the post too. If they want the post included, does a building need to be included if the sign is fastened to it?
 
