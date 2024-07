In his prime I'd pick him against all these guys. At his current age I think he'd be a solid Top 10ish -- potentially even Top 5 -- but the chances of him taking Ls against at least some of the roster are pretty legitimate. He would be making the full cut to 125 again, he is visibly just a tad slower than at his peak, and while he certainly doesn't come across as chinny I don't know that he takes shots in quite the same way he used to. Plus the wear & tear of so many camps and fights... the sport isn't kind to dudes his age, especially at this weight class.



I wouldn't be blown away to see him beat Pantoja or whoever just because he is that goddamn talented and the stylistic match-up is a pretty decent one, but I'm also not convinced he cleans house and is unassailable against the current roster at his current age.