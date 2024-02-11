I saw a good TV show tonight...

It was called the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

It's a series of individual martial arts competitions between fighters from all over the world.



It was very entertaining, and the production quality was good.

They have rules and a referee for each event.

The competitions were intense.



I looked it up.

Apparently the Ultimate Fighting Championship has been in business for 20 years, and they have a global following.

The competitors were focused and motivated. None of them cried or whined on TV.

They were adults. Apparently, they are people who receive contract offers from the company, and happily accept the offers, and then show up and try to win fights for monetary prizes.

They all seemed to love their job and the opportunity available in each fight.

None of them indicated that they needed communist or socialist or union (redundant?) intervention from cheetoh-farting fat cunts.



It was refreshing.

I predict soon, a large internet forum will spring up where people discuss this company and the sport and its competitors.



There was one fight where a new up-and-comer faced a veteran fighter. The older guy won, and I think the new guy learned a thing or two. I suspect he'll be back.



The current manager of the company is a guy named White. Apparently, he has been the manager for many years. He must have done a decent job, because the company has developed a global following.



Well anyway, I just thought I would let you folks know.

If you like "the fights," you should check out the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Eventually, losers will probably congregate en masse to disparage the company and the fighters, because that's what losers do.

Until then, enjoy the fights!