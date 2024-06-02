I really hope the UFC didn't spend that much on these new gloves.

They were supposed to help with the eyepokes, first fight in and we have several eyepokes.

Fighters were not supposed to be able to grab the inside of the glove, first championship fight and Islam grabs the inside of Dustin's gloves.

They were also supposed to help with cuts from the fabric of the gloves stiking out, this one I'm not 100% sure, would have to rewatch it, it might had been a full punch but the first cut Islam got I swear it looked like a the side of Dustin's fist is what made the contact, cutting islam with the fabric of the glove, again I might be wrong on this one, haven't rewatched the fight.

So it seems they were a complete bust, I don't really know the legallity of the Pride gloves, if the UFC owns the design or there was some fuckery with them too from the illegal contracts, but its pretty clear they are still the superior design all these years later but the UFC refuses to acknowledge it, maybe Dana can't accept that a former competitor did something better than them?
 
