I predict that Korean Zombie gets initiated into the UFC Hall of Fame at UFC298

Korean Zombie's most HOF worthy fight?

  • Poirier

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • Garcia

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Rodriguez

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Korean Zombie is attending UFC298 and presumably invited by the UFC. I don't see any Korean fighters on the card so he is not cornering anyone.

The UFC has posted this picture (someone please help with embedding lol):

I've seen other UFC/MMA social media outlets posting pictures of KZ with his former adversaries at the event. I don't really remember KZ getting this much attention outside of when he actually has a fight lined up.

Korean Zombie has fought many of the upcoming headliners and featured fights. Volkanovski, Holloway, Poirier, Rodriguez... all involved in either main events, co-main events or big fights in the next few months. Frankie Edgar recently was inducted into the HOF Modern Wing era, and he was also an opponent of Korean Zombie. Korean Zombie retired only about 6 months ago and is relatively fresh in people's minds. His retirement was one of the most memorable ones we've seen in the UFC.

Frankie being inducted into the Modern Wing kind of throws a wrench into my theory but also I think it might make more sense to induct KZ as part of the fight wing instead. KZ is one of those guys that never became champion but still had a very good career on top of having a legacy that goes beyond just his record.

Personally, I think KZ v. Poirier should go into the Fight Wing HOF. But I can see them either wanting to put the Rodriguez fight (Mexican + dramatic ending + he's headlining soon) or Garcia fight.

So yeah, I have a feeling it;s gonna happen. Flame away

Sadly i dont think he's achieved enough to be inducted as a fighter.
The only fight it can possibly be is that Garcia fight.
 
KZ got starched in any fight that mattered.
 
Black9 said:
Sadly i dont think he's achieved enough to be inducted as a fighter.
The only fight it can possibly be is that Garcia fight.
I don't think they induct WEC fights, do they?
 
He's very ,very close. He was and still is a pretty big star and was huge name in Korean MMA for sure.
He's one of the mythical character fighters.
 
KZ is an absolute legend but he constantly fell short when it mattered. I wouldn’t be against him being inducted into the HOF what so ever but also wouldn’t bat an eyelid if he never was


Will still miss those epic walkouts and fights he put on and I’ve rewatched his retirement fight walk out multiple times
 
