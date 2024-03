I miss UFC events in the middle of the week

I went to Weidman vs Munoz which was on a Wednesday in San Jose so the early prelims started at like 1 or 2 pmWhen the first fight started there was probably only 6 fans in the entire huge arena so you could clearly hear me yelling out jokes on the broadcast, it was my finest momentSince there was no one there I just went up and sat in the front row and no one ever made me leave until the main event was about to start because I just happened to sit in Mark Munoz family seats and they didn't come out of his locker room until right before his fightI met Dana White that night and had NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers setting right behind me, I was super drunk so I couldn't figure who the hell he was but the cameras kept filming him so I kept turning around on my seat and drunkenly staring right at him to try and figure out who the heck he was, I'm sure he enjoyed thatAnyhoo, it was a fun experience that wouldn't have happened if not for the fights being on a weekday work day so I support your cause, young @barillas