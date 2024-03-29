I miss UFC events in the middle of the week

barillas
🔥CHAMA Belt🔥
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 11, 2011
- Messages
- 4,524
- Reaction score
- 942
There was a unique charm to the UFC hosting events mid-week rather than reserving all the action for Saturdays. This scheduling offered us an exciting break from the routine, especially when many are looking for entertainment alternatives during the week. There were even occasional back-to-back events, spanning just a couple of days. With fewer competing activities mid-week, these events made the middle of the week significantly more thrilling for fight enthusiasts.