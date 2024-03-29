I miss UFC events in the middle of the week

There was a unique charm to the UFC hosting events mid-week rather than reserving all the action for Saturdays. This scheduling offered us an exciting break from the routine, especially when many are looking for entertainment alternatives during the week. There were even occasional back-to-back events, spanning just a couple of days. With fewer competing activities mid-week, these events made the middle of the week significantly more thrilling for fight enthusiasts.
 
I went to Weidman vs Munoz which was on a Wednesday in San Jose so the early prelims started at like 1 or 2 pm
When the first fight started there was probably only 6 fans in the entire huge arena so you could clearly hear me yelling out jokes on the broadcast, it was my finest moment
Since there was no one there I just went up and sat in the front row and no one ever made me leave until the main event was about to start because I just happened to sit in Mark Munoz family seats and they didn't come out of his locker room until right before his fight
I met Dana White that night and had NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers setting right behind me, I was super drunk so I couldn't figure who the hell he was but the cameras kept filming him so I kept turning around on my seat and drunkenly staring right at him to try and figure out who the heck he was, I'm sure he enjoyed that
Anyhoo, it was a fun experience that wouldn't have happened if not for the fights being on a weekday work day so I support your cause, young @barillas
 
I agree. That's why DWCS is excellent. 5 fights on a Tuesday night. It's perfect.
 
Nah, they suck, if they start too early you miss fights because you are at work, if they start too late you miss fights because you have to get up for work.
 
So nice. I simply can't enjoy a fight if I'm drunk
 
But they'll suck anyway, those cards they're putting on Apex are trash, it would be better to watch then during week
 
I miss Fight Night on a Friday, and PPV on Saturday...

Hell. I miss PPV on Friday
 
Nobody should be watching Apex bumfights live anyway. You genuinely need to reassess your life if you are spending 6 hours watching that shit in real time start to finish.

You can even come here and maybe only risk having the main event spoiled in a thread title - heaven forbid a Marcin Tybura main event is spoiled for you - because nobody gives a fuck.
 
Bro, they still have occasional Wednesday and Friday fight cards couple times a year. What a pointless post. They are not an often thing.
 
since they have to puke out all those Apex cards as a business obligation anyway, why not hold a few in the middle of the week? at least when DWCS is not going on. would be a nice change of pace.
 
I wish I had events every week at 8pm, being european sucks. All these people watch football every weekend and I can't watch UFC at good hour
 
https://media.tenor.com/F_gIPmThS6MAAAAe/hes-right-you-know-morgan-freeman.png
 
The degenerate gambler in me agrees. But also for all the other reasons you mention, ts.

WEC events used to be on Thursdays I think. Those were boss.
 
