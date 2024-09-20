I miss jeremy stephens

18 losses. Jim Miller ties it with another loss.He was on some really fun fight,
but...
You know he hold the record for most lost in the UFC ever.
and will probably hold it for ever? (I think it's 19 L's)
With that reccord, it was
pretty Ballzy for him to talk shit about Conor that one time..
Didn't matter where his fight was on the card. You never took a piss, got some food or made yourself another drink during a Jeremy Stephens fight.