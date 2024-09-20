I miss jeremy stephens

<FookIsThatGuy>

My favorite Stephens moment:

a46520ef28689e784216cd54677f29f6fea255fb.gif
 
He was on some really fun fight,
but...
You know he hold the record for most loss in the UFC ever.
and will probably hold it for ever? (I think it's 19 L's)

With that reccord, it was
pretty Ballzy for him to talk shit about Conor that one time..
 
Last edited:
Sonny Qc said:
He was on some really fun fight,
but...
You know he hold the record for most lost in the UFC ever.
and will probably hold it for ever? (I think it's 19 L's)

With that reccord, it was
pretty Ballzy for him to talk shit about Conor that one time..
Click to expand...
18 losses. Jim Miller ties it with another loss.
 
He had that thing where he faced too many good fighters while having no momentum himself.

In a row he fought
Aldo
Zabit
Yair
Kattar
and Gamrot

Like c'mon cant a man catch a break? Why the heck was he fighting Gamrot while on 4 fight losing streak. Shit made no sense.
 
blaseblase said:
18 losses. Jim Miller ties it with another loss.
Click to expand...
and Dana told Jon Fitch to fck off with a losing only 3 of 18 fight in the UFC.
Prove that if you give fun fight and never ask for decent money,
they will keep you as long as you need for CTE...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,789
Messages
56,216,390
Members
175,111
Latest member
immensebyword89

Share this page

Back
Top