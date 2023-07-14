I met Tracy Cortez the other day

I've waited a couple days to post this. Not sure if she lives in my area or has friends or family and was visiting. Don't want to blow up her spot. I didn't take pics (I don't ask celebs or athletes to take pics and I live in SoCal and celebrity sightings are not the rarest thing in the world) and I didn't ask her any personal questions.

I was walking down to my local Vons for a rotisserie chicken. This was after not working out for a week and lifting a little and banging out one hundred pushups. While on my walk, I noticed two women walking in the opposite direction on Broadway (won't name the city, but in the case Tracy sees this post, she may remember) and at first I wasn't paying any mind and then when we crossed paths, I got a good look at her and I stopped and said "Tracy"

Her and the young lady she was with turned around and I asked if she was Tracy Cortez. She said she was and I just wished her many blessings. I did not bother her with any personal questions or rumors that are running around.

After this I text a couple irl friends who follow MMA and they thought it was pretty cool. One asked how she looked in person and I said like how she looks on Instagram. I was told I was silly for not snapping a picture, but it's not my thing (but I did take pics with Rampage and Royce when they had an autograph signing, but that was expected)

Any a who, thought it would be cool to share. She had on a white tank top and jeans or jean shorts, I can't remember and the young lady she was with resembled someone I went to high school with. She was very nice and thanked me for my well wishes.

Anyone else have random encounters with a fighter and not document it?
 
giphy.gif
 
NoSmilez said:
Tracy Cortez's twitter: Some giant handsome creepy guy just tried to rizz me up. He is so tall and beautiful but he had no game.
Brother, I am short and not average Sherdogger. Her friend she was with seemed genuinely happy I recognized her. When I recognized MC Eiht he looked irritated that I was speaking with him, but the woman he was with was happy for him.
 
Last edited:
tritestill said:
Brother, I am short and not average Sherdogger. Her friend she was with seemed genuinely happy I recognized her. When I recognized MC With he looked irritated that I was speaking with him, but the woman he was with was happy for him.
It's ok. A short sherdogger is still 6'3. You need to gain that 100 lbs though. I can't imagine just walking around 250 lbs. That is too skinny.
 
NoSmilez said:
It's ok. A short sherdogger is still 6'3. You need to gain that 100 lbs though. I can't imagine just walking around 250 lbs. That is too skinny.
Brother, I am legit 5'6 and some change. You are funny
 
Fengxian said:
Reminds me of the time I met BJ Penn at an airport.
I've never met anyone at an airport. I know you are trolling. I met Maurice Green at a high school football game. Saw some other actors inside public restrooms, but we did not talk. Seen a couple at concerts, went to school with people who grew up to be celebrities, James Harden used to live down the street from me when I was in High school. They are just people brother. I live in umm... I'll just say Los Angeles county.
 
Ghostoftheville said:
I'm way too old to even try with a woman that young, but I still would have went for it.
I love the mother of my twins and was not thinking along those lines, because she went to school in Torrance and knows some of the Gracie family.
 
tequilaboy said:
Was it at the airport?
I literally named the street. I will not name the cross street, because that will give away the city and I don't want to put her business out there if she lives or visits here often.
 
