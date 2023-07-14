I met Tracy Cortez the other day

I've waited a couple days to post this. Not sure if she lives in my area or has friends or family and was visiting. Don't want to blow up her spot. I didn't take pics (I don't ask celebs or athletes to take pics and I live in SoCal and celebrity sightings are not the rarest thing in the world) and I didn't ask her any personal questions.



I was walking down to my local Vons for a rotisserie chicken. This was after not working out for a week and lifting a little and banging out one hundred pushups. While on my walk, I noticed two women walking in the opposite direction on Broadway (won't name the city, but in the case Tracy sees this post, she may remember) and at first I wasn't paying any mind and then when we crossed paths, I got a good look at her and I stopped and said "Tracy"



Her and the young lady she was with turned around and I asked if she was Tracy Cortez. She said she was and I just wished her many blessings. I did not bother her with any personal questions or rumors that are running around.



After this I text a couple irl friends who follow MMA and they thought it was pretty cool. One asked how she looked in person and I said like how she looks on Instagram. I was told I was silly for not snapping a picture, but it's not my thing (but I did take pics with Rampage and Royce when they had an autograph signing, but that was expected)



Any a who, thought it would be cool to share. She had on a white tank top and jeans or jean shorts, I can't remember and the young lady she was with resembled someone I went to high school with. She was very nice and thanked me for my well wishes.



Anyone else have random encounters with a fighter and not document it?