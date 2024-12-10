lakersfan45
The spirit of wrestling is dead
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2011
- Messages
- 22,997
- Reaction score
- 17,995
Hi denigrators
J was shopping at da super makret to biy my weekly grocery. I was vary happy because rrhey had my onion cheese jalopena rolls and im trying to become a super heavyweight like my physical influancer @Stargazer Rex
As I’m traversing the aisles with my shipping cart some dirt merchant gets in my way and I give him a look like He quickly responds bunturnign around and apologing. Thank gods cuz I was secretly scared of a cinfrontayion
So anyway I turn around and give him this look and say “it’s okay” but then I realize he’s wearing a sleepway camo shirt !!!!!! Sum of you know that was my old AV before the spirit of wrestling in my Bret hart died
When I see the shirt I change my look to and say “nice shirt man”. He then turns around and we have a three minute conversation about the film as people are annoyed at us and trying to maneuver around us lolzzz. He then starts talking about his favorite scene is with the aunt and I go OMG me too and she’s my favorite character I realize this man and I are kindweed spirites We finish by him telling me about a movie called blood rage which I haven’t seen but will see today. He shake my hand and ask for my name and he reciprocated, but I didn’t ask for his number and now he’s a lost connectoon
J was shopping at da super makret to biy my weekly grocery. I was vary happy because rrhey had my onion cheese jalopena rolls and im trying to become a super heavyweight like my physical influancer @Stargazer Rex
As I’m traversing the aisles with my shipping cart some dirt merchant gets in my way and I give him a look like He quickly responds bunturnign around and apologing. Thank gods cuz I was secretly scared of a cinfrontayion
So anyway I turn around and give him this look and say “it’s okay” but then I realize he’s wearing a sleepway camo shirt !!!!!! Sum of you know that was my old AV before the spirit of wrestling in my Bret hart died
When I see the shirt I change my look to and say “nice shirt man”. He then turns around and we have a three minute conversation about the film as people are annoyed at us and trying to maneuver around us lolzzz. He then starts talking about his favorite scene is with the aunt and I go OMG me too and she’s my favorite character I realize this man and I are kindweed spirites We finish by him telling me about a movie called blood rage which I haven’t seen but will see today. He shake my hand and ask for my name and he reciprocated, but I didn’t ask for his number and now he’s a lost connectoon