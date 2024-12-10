I met someone in the supermarker , should have u pursued even more? Lost connecotn

Hi denigrators <suzylol>

J was shopping at da super makret to biy my weekly grocery. I was vary happy because rrhey had my onion cheese jalopena rolls and im trying to become a super heavyweight like my physical influancer @Stargazer Rex <Wink2>

As I’m traversing the aisles with my shipping cart some dirt merchant gets in my way and I give him a look like <Kpop01> He quickly responds bunturnign around and apologing. Thank gods cuz I was secretly scared of a cinfrontayion<yerilol>

So anyway I turn around and give him this look <BlackPinkStab> and say “it’s okay” but then I realize he’s wearing a sleepway camo shirt !!!!!! Sum of you know that was my old AV before the spirit of wrestling in my Bret hart died <{1-11}>

When I see the shirt I change my look to <Selugi>and say “nice shirt man”. He then turns around and we have a three minute conversation about the film as people are annoyed at us and trying to maneuver around us lolzzz. He then starts talking about his favorite scene is with the aunt and I go OMG me too and she’s my favorite character I realize this man and I are kindweed spirites <Oku04><Selugi> We finish by him telling me about a movie called blood rage which I haven’t seen but will see today. He shake my hand and ask for my name and he reciprocated, but I didn’t ask for his number and now he’s a lost connectoon
 
I see being weird and gay on an Internet karate forum isn't enough for you that you need to do that in real life. You should post on Craigslist's missed connection section to see if he'll respond. He strikes me as someone that lurks on there

WMOhr.jpeg
 
Depends on how much you enjoy Blood Rage
If you love it, then you must go to any lengths to meet back up with this gentleman
Quit your job and hang out at that supermarket all day, if needed
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
love will keep finding you in new and interesting forms
You’re right it’s like Daniel Johnston says true love will find you in da end you’ll find out just who was your friend - he was singing about me!
 
I think these kinds of interactions with strangers are better as one-offs. You get a moment of connection with someone over something you're passionate about but you never need to have the shine worn off by getting to know them or going outside that shared interest.

Enjoy the moment of synchronicity in the universe and start seeking the next one Lake.
 
