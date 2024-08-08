I made a new punching game

facePuncher7

facePuncher7

Founder of the militant wing of the Salvation Army
@Brown
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
4,003
Reaction score
721
About 10 years ago I made a game for Android called Face Puncher which was quite popular (500k+ downloads, 4.3/5.0 stars).
Some people on this forum helped me name a few characters, a couple actually being named after sherdoggers.

Over the last year I've been working on a sequel, Face Puncher 2, which I just released: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.facePuncher7.FacePuncher2

For those with Android devices feel free to check it out, completely free but has ads after matches.

For those that do not feel like trying or don't have Android phones, here is some free brawling:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,610
Messages
55,995,635
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top