I made a new punching game

About 10 years ago I made a game for Android called Face Puncher which was quite popular (500k+ downloads, 4.3/5.0 stars).
Some people on this forum helped me name a few characters, a couple actually being named after sherdoggers.
Over the last year I've been working on a sequel, Face Puncher 2, which I just released: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.facePuncher7.FacePuncher2
For those with Android devices feel free to check it out, completely free but has ads after matches.
For those that do not feel like trying or don't have Android phones, here is some free brawling:
