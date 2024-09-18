I just successfully utilized an ankle pick to capture my escaped Emu

Well I just successfully wrestled an emu thank GOD for ankle picks once I got those legs out of the way and was able to fit both legs in one hand and tie her legs together with the other hand and then picked her up and carried her to the trailerShe only got like 2 good kicks off if I didn’t know how to wrestle people that would have been MUCH harderI cannot believe how successful an ankle pick was to capture my escaped emuI always knew that was going to work my dad was like “No she’s going to kick and you’re going to get lacerated” YEAH THATS WHY WERE GRABBING THE LEGS DUDE