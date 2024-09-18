I just successfully utilized an ankle pick to capture my escaped Emu

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Blue
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
909
Reaction score
862
Well I just successfully wrestled an emu thank GOD for ankle picks once I got those legs out of the way and was able to fit both legs in one hand and tie her legs together with the other hand and then picked her up and carried her to the trailer

She only got like 2 good kicks off if I didn’t know how to wrestle people that would have been MUCH harder

I cannot believe how successful an ankle pick was to capture my escaped emu 😂😂😂 I always knew that was going to work my dad was like “No she’s going to kick and you’re going to get lacerated” YEAH THATS WHY WERE GRABBING THE LEGS DUDE
 
726.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
I just accidentally said "I love you" to my employee
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
2K
Gene Tunney
Gene Tunney

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,567
Messages
56,203,578
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top