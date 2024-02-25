Shoop I Just Met the GOAT

as4h3Y7.png


I also met Chael Who politely introduced him self to me, I told him I know you, you are the famous youtuber which made him laugh

Or0AfaV.png


Bellator GOAT who is also a very nice and respectful guy

xKeKPDk.png


me and unreachable Iron Mike lol

DtbiLfm.png


Amir Khan

HCHQB48.png


Chael is himself on TV or behind camera with fans, he was very friendly and kept joking with everyone.
Jones was annoyed but he is committed to Greg instructions to get some fans, can't blame him he was crowded and yet kept smiling 🐐.

*Go easy on me or not

*I hope the pics is not messy as I don't know how to post you can see clearly from the quality that I'm the best one with technology..



1ui4IdL.png
o9wI0oa.png

OWZgPRi.png
xVlvEtu.png
 
Met Chael at a UFC expo ages ago.
Great guy, always takes pictures with everyone and jokes around.
 
I didn't know Jon Jones was a sherdogger. Nice of him to take a picture with a sheik and post here.
 
