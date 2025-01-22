  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I Have Started A Business, a Book Store

Alright, dog-shers, here it goes:

I have developed and started a new business!

Introducing:

CURIO
-A Book Store-

CURIO will not be your typical book store. Instead of the customer choosing a book, which is overwhelming, I will ask them a series of questions and recommend them a book. Their own book. Your own book. The books will be vintage, high quality, usually science fiction, and have actual value due to their age and rarity.

Anyone interested can PM me or post in this thread. Cost of books ranges from $10-$20. All are valuable, all are unique. All are AMAZING.

These will not be your typical books but instead 'airplane books'. What is an airplane book? An airplane book is, simply, a book you would read at an airport or on an airplane. These books will almost all be between 150-250 pages. They will be original, high-quality novels I have discovered over the years in thrift stores and book shops. Think 'Dune', but better, more concisely written.

I was originally located inside of an airport but due to gov't regulations have to wait until I can afford to pay for these things. Hence, I am opening up the store front to the general public.

I REALLY do not like advertising online, as the anonymity and mystique of the store are its entire appeal. BUT, I have to. All of my possessions are broken and I live in a rural area without bus service and literally cannot afford to go to a job.

Don't worry- I use a 3rd party payment platform that will allow you to remain anonymous. I don't want to look at your b-holes and search history.

Anyone interested?
 
When did you start this business? Must have been a while ago if you already had it in an airport and then had to move.

Were you losing money in the airport? Since moving out, are you still losing money?

A used bookstore seems to me a tough business. Maybe you could make it in a big city, but in a rural area it will be hard to find enough readers that are interested.

And since people can get any book online already, the only value you bring is your recommendations and your friendship. By that second piece I mean these customers will want to come in and talk about the books with you after they read them.

So your recommendations and conversation MUST be better than what they can get online.

How many books do you need to sell per day to make a profit? I would imagine your profit on each book is between $5 and $15, so you'd need to sell around a dozen just to pay yourself minimum wage, and that's not including your rent.

IMO you might struggle unless you can find an online customer base. Have you looked into Tik Tok book clubs? That might help
 
What is "un-fun" about going to a book store? Since I moved 18 months ago I've bought 10 bookcases I'm in my local book store so frequently. But props on a new business.
 
Its more of a pop-up book store. I was there a few days. There isn't enough inventory of these books for me to make say $10 million-
its more of a fun hobby.

Its very difficult to get a permanent store in an airport for a few reasons, mostly because airports are govt or city property. And you need to pay up front.

I have a business plan- what i need is cold hard cash. I cant operate a cross state business operation with $50, and a half broken car.

I am in (somewhat) desperate need of cash. Tiktok seems to take a while to get going, i do that but it's hard to actually make sales.

My car broke. I live in a small town. Theres no businesses hiring within walking distance, and i cant afford to drive to work at a traditional job for 3 weeks while i wait to get paid. That would cost like $200 because i have to commute 500 miles a week.
Dont have that, hence the thread.

Also- This aint no question thread! This is a SALES thread! Are you interested in a book? A MAGIC book, the kind of book you will think about 50 years from now? If so, my inbox is open...
 
Good luck, dude. I'm looking for a book about cannibalism. Not the history. How to actually cook a human being.

Ciao!
 
You sound like my target customer!

Yes, people who go to book stores love books. I sell to over 60% of people who approach who like to read. An excellent sales conversion rate!

But i have to have the store appeal to people who DON'T go to book stores twice a month. Those people are easy to sell to.

Unfun was maybe a poor choice of word. I would say the average person who hasn't picked up a book in 5-10 years is OVERWHELMED by having to choose a book at a book store. They will either pick based on price or maybe go on Google and find a nice, safe, mainstream book to read. BORE-RING!

I have the FUN books, the books your favorite author reads for fun.
 
I have that book. Or, a book that contains the knowledge you request. It is rather gruesome and x-rated; do not give the book to anyone under 18.

15 dollars please!
 
Do you have any books about starting a small business?
 
I love that you're doing this, and you sound passionate about it. I'd love to do something like that.

For me, there's no nicer smell than a second hand book shop.
 
Buy a used bike for $50. Mooch a free helmet from a friend or a relative. This will make you a dirty cyclist - the ones you Murkans love to try squishing - but you can get to a job further away. Think of the thigh and calf gainz. After your first pay you can upgrade to a Chinese electric scooter, which may or may not spontaneously catch fire someday. Be sure to wear Crocs and dirty joggers to complete the Gen Z degenerate aesthetic.

Open an Etsy or Ebay shop for the book side-hustle? This won't work with the whole "match book to customer" thing, but you could advertise that you offer a "book-matching service" via private message lol
 
