I Have Started A Business, a Book Store

Alright, dog-shers, here it goes:



I have developed and started a new business!



Introducing:



CURIO

-A Book Store-



CURIO will not be your typical book store. Instead of the customer choosing a book, which is overwhelming and un-fun, I will ask them a series of questions and recommend them a book. Their own book. Your own book. The books will be vintage, high quality, usually science fiction, and have actual value due to their age and rarity.



Anyone interested can PM me or post in this thread. Cost of books ranges from $10-$20. All are valuable, all are unique. All are AMAZING.



These will not be your typical books but instead 'airplane books'. What is an airplane book? An airplane book is, simply, a book you would read at an airport or on an airplane. These books will almost all be between 150-250 pages. They will be original, high-quality novels I have discovered over the years in thrift stores and book shops. Think 'Dune', but better, more concisely written.



I was originally located inside of an airport but due to gov't regulations have to wait until I can afford to pay for these things. Hence, I am opening up the store front to the general public.



I REALLY do not like advertising online, as the anonymity and mystique of the store are its entire appeal. BUT, I have to. All of my possessions are broken and I live in a rural area without bus service and literally cannot afford to go to a job.



Don't worry- I use a 3rd party payment platform that will allow you to remain anonymous. I don't want to look at your b-holes and search history.



Anyone interested?