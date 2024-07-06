I hate Saturdays without my UFC... and next week? WTF

Sorry, but again we have just over 100 pound girls headlining, with Rose a huge favorite after running/avoiding contact for her entire last fight. Cortez must feel pretty disrespected lol.



Another girl fight with two girls noone cares about?



We do get Ponz who is great, but pretty much never touching gold at this point and is fighting a 40 year old who is 1 and 3 in his last four?



The one upside, if you can call it that is the 15-1 Bonfirm, coming off his one loss who has finished everyone else that he's faced. Huge favorite.



Is this shit some kind of weird marketing strategy to make their few "big" events seem really monstrous?



Anyone remember when every card there was so much to look forward to? And when they marketed killers against killers... and made them the main?



Objectively, no?