I hate Saturdays without my UFC... and next week? WTF

Sorry, but again we have just over 100 pound girls headlining, with Rose a huge favorite after running/avoiding contact for her entire last fight. Cortez must feel pretty disrespected lol.

Another girl fight with two girls noone cares about?

We do get Ponz who is great, but pretty much never touching gold at this point and is fighting a 40 year old who is 1 and 3 in his last four?

The one upside, if you can call it that is the 15-1 Bonfirm, coming off his one loss who has finished everyone else that he's faced. Huge favorite.

Is this shit some kind of weird marketing strategy to make their few "big" events seem really monstrous?

Anyone remember when every card there was so much to look forward to? And when they marketed killers against killers... and made them the main?

Objectively, no?
 
On paper this card did not deliver to the Denver fans

But there are some low key bangers on there and some dudes fighting for contracts. I'm keeping my optimism but I see your point TS
 
Denver has usually had strong cards this one is weak as shit. It may deliver though.
 
Yep gone are the days where I'd watch every event.
304 makes things worthwhile tho.

That being said many "shit" cards on paper have turned out to be bangers so ya never know.
There's a guy on here who posts about low key banger fights on upcoming cards so I usually look out for those to pick and choose what I'll watch.
 
Yeah, which is why I watch. I'll take young hungry lions all day.
 
Anyone remember when every card there was so much to look forward to? And when they marketed killers against killers... and made them the main?
 
yeah but you didn't get UFC cards every other week. They were months apart sometimes and pull outs made a bigger impact
 
100% done watching after the Ponz fight. Rose is probably going to fight the same way as last time and do as little as possible and try to squeak by a point fight contest. No thanks.
 
If you hate women then close it after the co-main
 
There's usually a week off after Conor cards for all the memes and controversy to be posted. Feels empty now lol
 
To make matters worse next saturday is my birthday. My ideal night would be a decent UFC card, but nope. No way im wasting my night on that garbage card. Its probably for the best, might just go out and catch a movie. Anythings better then this card.
 
100% my preferred model. The saturation with lower level fighters who will never touch the top 10 or even 20 is senseless.

{<huh}<bball1><mma3>
 
I used to think this way as well, but saw a youtuber talking about it the other day and changed my mind.

The solution shouldn't be "just don't watch", if it's our enjoyment, we should demand and expect a high quality product from a 4 billion dollar company, not just avoid it.

This card is unacceptable, especially for a live paying crowd that will spend money to go, due to not knowing when they'll next get an opportunity.

The UFC knows they'll make money, so they no longer give a shit about what the fans think. It's a shame, and we should complain and demand more.

As if we just do nothing and roll over and accept it, there will be no change. (Not that there will be a change anyway, but better than nothing)


That being said, excited for a couple fights on this card. Mainly Joshua Van and Jean Silva
 
pretty funny you start off by complaining there are no fights on then immediately go on to complain about the fights that will be on. it's like..... do you want your fights or not? lmao

not saying that you're wrong, because i do understand where you're coming from but it is funny.

Actively not watching it is not rolling over and accepting it.

It's quite the opposite actually, It sends a harsher message that you dont tolerate subpar programming.

I however am a fight fan and I will tolerate said programming because I am weak.
 
And how would a change you want happen? I guess if people don't watch the cards they put out.
Unless you're planning to storm the UFC headquarters with a sherbro army.
 
Its been this way for a while. It's the modern UFC, ESPN deal and all that. Almost all of these cards look like smeared ass on grape leaves, but you never know which fights will deliver and which won't. Could be a huge ppv event turns into a big snoozer or a bunch of no names put on wild performances. This is why I watch. But in the background, because mostly the no name events are low T energy and don't deliver, especially the ones in the warehouse. That's the building Jimmy Conway tries to send Karen to in Goodfellas btw to have her whacked by Dana, a lot of people don't know that.
 
