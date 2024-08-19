I hate it when my wife fake leaves

Clippy
When we visit her fam sometimes she says time to go, I get out of my cumfy chair, put on my sneakers and BAM
we are still there - cause now the visit has become a hallway or door chat
wtf
sometimes 10 - 20 or more min of that shit
the other day we visited her aunt, time to go!
I got up out of a glorious rocking chair, put my sneaks on and got smooshed by the door,looking longingly out the window as conversations
NEVER ENDED
the fuck
I had to leave, I reached a breaking point, I went out back and layed in the sun for the hour
like... I dont care if we visit all night, get all the convo dealt with but for the love of Jeff, dont pretend you're leaving and move the visit to a more awkward place or make me stand for a while
I still love her tho
