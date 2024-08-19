I hate it when my wife fake leaves

When we visit her fam sometimes she says time to go, I get out of my cumfy chair, put on my sneakers and BAM



we are still there - cause now the visit has become a hallway or door chat



wtf



sometimes 10 - 20 or more min of that shit



the other day we visited her aunt, time to go!



I got up out of a glorious rocking chair, put my sneaks on and got smooshed by the door,looking longingly out the window as conversations



NEVER ENDED



the fuck



I had to leave, I reached a breaking point, I went out back and layed in the sun for the hour



like... I dont care if we visit all night, get all the convo dealt with but for the love of Jeff, dont pretend you're leaving and move the visit to a more awkward place or make me stand for a while



I still love her tho