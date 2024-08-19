I hate it when my wife fake leaves

When we visit her fam sometimes she says time to go, I get out of my cumfy chair, put on my sneakers and BAM

we are still there - cause now the visit has become a hallway or door chat

wtf

sometimes 10 - 20 or more min of that shit

the other day we visited her aunt, time to go!

I got up out of a glorious rocking chair, put my sneaks on and got smooshed by the door,looking longingly out the window as conversations

NEVER ENDED

the fuck

I had to leave, I reached a breaking point, I went out back and layed in the sun for the hour

like... I dont care if we visit all night, get all the convo dealt with but for the love of Jeff, dont pretend you're leaving and move the visit to a more awkward place or make me stand for a while

I still love her tho
 
Lethal_Striker said:
I always preferred the Irish Goodbye. Just get up and leave when its time, if I see you on the way to the door I'll wave to you.
I want this so much in my life

we traced my lineage to some scotish boat tho so Im not sure if I can incorporate this in my bloods
 
Not sure whose side I'm on without pics, tho.
 
Clippy said:
I want this so much in my life

we traced my lineage to some scotish boat tho so Im not sure if I can incorporate this in my bloods
You just need to head butt them to leave, it's all really quick and bloody, super glue to fix any cuts ....... Then it's off for 5 bottles of Bucky and deep fried mars bars.... If it's Friday night it's 40 quids worth of Heroin......
 
Next time when it is time to leave you should yank your wife by the hair and drag her out to the car
 
Just keep sitting until people have their shoes on. Claim that you can only put your shoes on while sitting due to a factory accident. Let your family walk out and look if you get unnoticed. When they prompt you to leave you claim squatter rights.
 
I just say my goodbyes and sit in the car.
 
just pretend to put on your shoes and sit there watches the conversation from far away.
 
What about “ok I’m ready to go” and then she fucks around for another 15 mins before we actually leave, shits me
 
