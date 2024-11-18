  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I got gout saturday and went to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

How painful is gout to you?

  • 10 - Worst pain ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre pain.

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - I feel nothing.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never had gout.

    Votes: 7 70.0%
  • Total voters
    10
I honestly thought I broke a toe or sprained it badly. But it was gout. Never had it before, this is my first time.

It's not fun, it's very painful. Wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy. Not only the pain is excruciating it's long lasting.

It feels like it never ends. The pain is like 50 needles going into my big toe.

And yes I'm overweight by 30 lbs and I have shitty diet I would say.

Anyone experienced this before?


Gout_Signs_and_Symptoms.jpg
 
Damn that sucks and no more red meat for you bro.
 
I've had flare ups many times and it never dawned on me that it was gout until the last time. I won't get into why, boring. Only some toes for now. The slightest touch feels like getting smashed with a hammer.
 
yea I got got usually about once a year when I was not active or a king care of my health.
the pain is terrible and makes pretty much everything uncomfortable.
I got some crutches and did that pretty much everytime it flared up.

thankfully this year I have been hitting the gym a lot and have dropped about 20+ lbs (10kg) and it gas not feared it's head
for me it used to hit right when the weather turns cold for winter

take some medicine and take it easy and just ride it out. pretty much all you can do.

try hitting the gym I'm hoping for me it's in the past
 
Well thank you for sharing that, I hope you are out of the woods now. And everything is smoothing sailing.
 
i am the gout master bro

I’ve had it super bad

Worst pain to me would be anything penile or testicular.

Gout is not there but I can see why some might rank it a 10

And yea like i said ive had it very bad

My right foot is deformed and prob needs some sort of plastic surgery

I get prednisone for mine
I’m also on a daily preventative to reduce uric acid levels…allopurinol
So come at me
 
Oh shit. How do you develop gout?

Bad diet and being overweight?

After experiencing a herniated disk, I am now much more sensitive to things that cause pain.
 
I don't have it but I have had several colleagues that would get it. They all had several hospital visits as well saying it was extremely painful so don't feel embarassed about going.
 
