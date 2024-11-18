I got gout saturday and went to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I honestly thought I broke a toe or sprained it badly. But it was gout. Never had it before, this is my first time.
It's not fun, it's very painful. Wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy. Not only the pain is excruciating it's long lasting.
It feels like it never ends. The pain is like 50 needles going into my big toe.
And yes I'm overweight by 30 lbs and I have shitty diet I would say.
Anyone experienced this before?
