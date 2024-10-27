I fully expect Whittaker to be back soon

For a visually gnarly injury, and clearly a worryingly painful one to tap to - Rob's injury is not the kind of damage that repeats.
Of course, there is always some "chance" but it doesn't appear to be something that should derail him for long and is obscure in its outcome.

It's not CTE, he (otherwise) took no damage.
He is still fight fit.

Discuss.
 
He’ll be fed to another up and comer when he comes back. Probably someone like Shara.
 
He’s done.

He’s not gonna wanna get punched in the jaw anymore.
 
Well he'll murder Shara but tragically he's a gatekeeper at this point.
Whoever beats him is the next generation of contenders.

Ad a fan I hate to say it but he ain't getting near the belt again.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He’s done.

He’s not gonna wanna get punched in the jaw anymore.
Agreed, the effects of getting his jaw cracked by Khamzat is going to be in the back of his mind, couple that with the mileage he already has… I don’t think he’ll be the same. Needs to take off minimum one year.
 
After Izzy embarrassed him in their first fight, Whittaker took almost 10 months off and admitted to dealing with severe depression. He's older now, this loss is way more embarrassing, and he's had what, 3 more kids since the first Izzy loss?

If you're a dad you know the quality of your marriage and relationship with your wife degrades with every additional child. Sex was pretty much off the table for me after the second and I can't even begin to imagine what happens after the 5th. Dude is gonna to be sitting in his room pumped full of pain meds, with his jaws wired shut and the Khamzat loss replaying over and over in his head, staring at the tail end of his career while his wife and kids screaming in the background.

It's Joever for Whittaker
 
I had the exact opposite thought this morning. If his jaw was damaged, I think he may retire. That could be enough to shake his confidence going forward at his age.
 
Poirierfan said:
He said he'll be back while having a smile on his face in an update. 🤨
That's what depression looks like. You put on a smiley mask and tell people everything is fine you're gonna get back up but you're dead on the inside.
 
yodog said:
I had the exact opposite thought this morning. If his jaw was damaged, I think he may retire. That could be enough to shake his confidence going forward at his age.
He said his jaw is ok, it's the teeth he has repaired.
 
