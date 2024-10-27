I fully expect Whittaker to be back soon

After Izzy embarrassed him in their first fight, Whittaker took almost 10 months off and admitted to dealing with severe depression. He's older now, this loss is way more embarrassing, and he's had what, 3 more kids since the first Izzy loss?



If you're a dad you know the quality of your marriage and relationship with your wife degrades with every additional child. Sex was pretty much off the table for me after the second and I can't even begin to imagine what happens after the 5th. Dude is gonna to be sitting in his room pumped full of pain meds, with his jaws wired shut and the Khamzat loss replaying over and over in his head, staring at the tail end of his career while his wife and kids screaming in the background.



It's Joever for Whittaker