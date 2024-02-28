I finally beat Minecraft

Soon to be 43 year old gamer here



Happy to say after getting into the game with my son a few **ahem** years back, tonight with the help of my now soon to be 15 year old finally killed that fucking Ender Dragon for the very first time, which amused my son to no end (kid has both both Java and Bedrock)



He joined me online from his mom's house a few states away and babysat me on a world a year in the making that we'd play on every few weeks together.



Anyway it's nothing huge, but it was special to me, probably the most meaningful finish of any game ive ever played, I'm posting it, thank you, good night, fuck off if you will, I don't care.