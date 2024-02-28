I finally beat Minecraft

Thrawn33

Soon to be 43 year old gamer here

Happy to say after getting into the game with my son a few **ahem** years back, tonight with the help of my now soon to be 15 year old finally killed that fucking Ender Dragon for the very first time, which amused my son to no end (kid has both both Java and Bedrock)

He joined me online from his mom's house a few states away and babysat me on a world a year in the making that we'd play on every few weeks together.

Anyway it's nothing huge, but it was special to me, probably the most meaningful finish of any game ive ever played, I'm posting it, thank you, good night, fuck off if you will, I don't care.
 
I sank quite a few hours into Minecraft for iPad. I used to play survival mode, get to bedrock straight away, make a home below ground and a little farm above it. Never followed the "quest" though.

Totally get it. Got ya by a few years, my big thrill was beating "Road Rash".
I never beat Road Rash either. I'd love a other attempt though. Shame there isn't a way to play 2 or 3 on Xbox...
 
I've never been one for crafting games but I always enjoyed watching friends play them.

Great job man! It's always an incredible feeling once you finish a game you have been playing for some time.
 
Minecraft is the first game I really played with my son when he was young and loved it. We spent a ton of time but building aimlessly is worlds but never beat it together. He's 13 now and does all kinds of crazy self imposed runs and speed runs the ender dragon. It's crazy how good he is at games these days.
 
