I don't think GSP should've been given crap for tapping to strikes against Serra

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Sep 17, 2023
Messages
1,388
Reaction score
2,539
I saw gsp on theo vaughns podcast and he talked about how many fans and fighters gave him a hard time for that....for deciding the fight is done and not going out on your shield for no good reason. He says all that got in his head pretty bad at the time. And i remember being on here at the time, and tons of YOU PEOPLE were talking bad about him doing that and how weak it was. So i ask you now.....in hindsight do you not think he clearly did the right thing? Look at the condition some of his contemporaries are in now compared to him. Do you feel wrong for shit talking him now?


Timestamped





Man i'd be like fuck everybody saying he should've gone out on his shield, YOU go out on your shield! These dipshits are the same ones giving Nick Diaz crap for tapping out against Lawler. Or to anybody that taps to strikes. Sometimes it's the smartest thing you can do.


This culture of being seen as a pussy for saving yourself some permanent brain damage needs to go


go-go-away.gif
 
The GOAT needn't be embarrassed about anything...










except maybe his recent hairdo.
<6>
 
It's definitely a contradiction to say on one hand you're worried about fighters and their brain health, while on the other raking a guy over the coals for doing something that protected that very thing.
 
MMA, both the fans and the professionals involved have a very "just bleed" mentality still.

In some thread with Vadim Nemkov some guy was laughing cause he quit on the stool. Like, in boxing, that is normal.

Guys will get their shoulders dislocated and fight a full fight when they obviously are injured and can't win. Couple weekends ago Kevin Holland injured his rib, and his coach was asking him if he wants to quit a million times instead of just calling it near instantly.

Tapping to strikes is fine. It's admitting you've lost, which fighters already do when they tap to submissions. GSP is smart, most people in MMA are not.
 
Serra would have damaged him bad if he did not tap.
 
Wilmer Digreux said:
I saw gsp on theo vaughns podcast and he talked about how many fans and fighters gave him a hard time for that....for deciding the fight is done and not going out on your shield for no good reason. He says all that got in his head pretty bad at the time. And i remember being on here at the time, and tons of YOU PEOPLE were talking bad about him doing that and how weak it was. So i ask you now.....in hindsight do you not think he clearly did the right thing? Look at the condition some of his contemporaries are in now compared to him. Do you feel wrong for shit talking him now?


Timestamped





Man i'd be like fuck everybody saying he should've gone out on his shield, YOU go out on your shield! These dipshits are the same ones giving Nick Diaz crap for tapping out against Lawler. Or to anybody that taps to strikes. Sometimes it's the smartest thing you can do.


This culture of being seen as a pussy for saving yourself some permanent brain damage needs to go


go-go-away.gif
Click to expand...

The only ones who can give st pierre crap about tapping to strikes are other fighters. I never saw a problem with it, it may look some type of way when others are praised greatly for having heart and continuing to try in those positions, but if it’s okay to tap to submissions it’s okay to tap to strikes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,754
Messages
56,343,427
Members
175,176
Latest member
BMSEVEN

Share this page

Back
Top