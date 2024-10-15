I don't think GSP should've been given crap for tapping to strikes against Serra

I saw gsp on theo vaughns podcast and he talked about how many fans and fighters gave him a hard time for that....for deciding the fight is done and not going out on your shield for no good reason. He says all that got in his head pretty bad at the time. And i remember being on here at the time, and tons of YOU PEOPLE were talking bad about him doing that and how weak it was. So i ask you now.....in hindsight do you not think he clearly did the right thing? Look at the condition some of his contemporaries are in now compared to him. Do you feel wrong for shit talking him now?TimestampedMan i'd be like fuck everybody saying he should've gone out on his shield, YOU go out on your shield! These dipshits are the same ones giving Nick Diaz crap for tapping out against Lawler. Or tothat taps to strikes. Sometimes it's the smartest thing you can do.This culture of being seen as a pussy for saving yourself some permanent brain damage needs to go