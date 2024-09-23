I don't love or hate any fighter. I'm indifferent

Kyle Stephens

Kyle Stephens

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 11, 2018
Messages
1,978
Reaction score
619
I don't know if this thread is stupid/needless, you'll be the judge.
I really cannot understand the passionate hate or love towards fighters. Am I weird? Most of the time I'm indifferent. At the best I'll avoid interviews of a fighter that I think will say nothing interesting or will look for interview of a fighter who I know says interesting/valuable stuff consistently (very rare). 99% percent of the cases I make excuses for guys for being jerks towards one another, or being cringe or being boring inside the cage or whatever. Even if there is no apparent reason I try to defend them (in my mind) and not judge them and hate them. So and so is boring - well I'm sure he has reasons and also I can skip his/her fights if I want. So and so make a fool of himself at press conference - he made a show for clicks and to hype up the fight. I don't root against ex convicts, people with felonies, fighters close to dictators, or just malicious people. I don't care what kind of quality of people they are. For some reason I can't hate a fighter. They aren't real people to me. They are like videogame characters, like it's imaginary.

Same with loving a fighter. No matter how humble, hard working, family man etc... or genius IQ inside the cage and/or amazing wars they bring, I'm just indifferent. Don't get me wrong, I respect all of the above, but I was never a passionate fan or loving any fighter from any era. Could you say I'm a casual? Perhaps. But I'm following the sport. (The last year not so much but I'm still tuning in for the bigger cards...)

Bottom line is I'm just curious to know how a man can really hate some fighter a thousand miles away who he never interact with in person and don't really know. Or how can you love them, (not respect, but love). You don't know the guy, I mean really know him. You know the bit that is public that's it.

I don't know. That was a rant, so whatever. Mods, delete this if you think it's appropriate
 
Doesn't sound very fun to be indifferent :eek:
 
Yes you are weird - sorry. The whole UFC is built around caring about the fighters first and actual fans of the sport second. It's why guys like Mac were so successful - made people love him or hate him so they bought his PPV. That is why some guys go heel to get crowd emotion.
 
You sound boring to be around and are likely on the spectrum.
 
Kyle Stephens said:
I don't know if this thread is stupid/needless, you'll be the judge.
I really cannot understand the passionate hate or love towards fighters. Am I weird? Most of the time I'm indifferent. At the best I'll avoid interviews of a fighter that I think will say nothing interesting or will look for interview of a fighter who I know says interesting/valuable stuff consistently (very rare). 99% percent of the cases I make excuses for guys for being jerks towards one another, or being cringe or being boring inside the cage or whatever. Even if there is no apparent reason I try to defend them (in my mind) and not judge them and hate them. So and so is boring - well I'm sure he has reasons and also I can skip his/her fights if I want. So and so make a fool of himself at press conference - he made a show for clicks and to hype up the fight. I don't root against ex convicts, people with felonies, fighters close to dictators, or just malicious people. I don't care what kind of quality of people they are. For some reason I can't hate a fighter. They aren't real people to me. They are like videogame characters, like it's imaginary.

Same with loving a fighter. No matter how humble, hard working, family man etc... or genius IQ inside the cage and/or amazing wars they bring, I'm just indifferent. Don't get me wrong, I respect all of the above, but I was never a passionate fan or loving any fighter from any era. Could you say I'm a casual? Perhaps. But I'm following the sport. (The last year not so much but I'm still tuning in for the bigger cards...)

Bottom line is I'm just curious to know how a man can really hate some fighter a thousand miles away who he never interact with in person and don't really know. Or how can you love them, (not respect, but love). You don't know the guy, I mean really know him. You know the bit that is public that's it.

I don't know. That was a rant, so whatever. Mods, delete this if you think it's appropriate
Click to expand...

As long as you are still enjoying the sport, I think you have a really healthy relationship with it. Much more than people who passionately hate fighters or have a one sided, irrational love affair with a fighter.
 
I usually hope for certain guys to win, but it's because I like their fighting style and want to see more of it in high level championship fights. So guys like Perreira, Gathje, Machida, Ngannou, Robocop, even a Paul Craig.

I don't hate Merab, but I don't enjoy watching his fights as much as others, so I hope he loses.

There's only a few fighters I personally like (GSP) or dislike (Colby). 99% are in the middle.
 
I’m attracted to fighting and fighters. It doesn’t matter what their length, size, or girth is.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
That's a good strategy, Kyle. UFC is so good at socially engineering support and hate for their fighters, being indifferent defeats all those narratives. It's important to see fights and fighters for what they are instead of what our constantly-agitated brains want.
 
Lol @ not understanding.

Fuckin rocket science!
 
Go hard or go home.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,961
Messages
56,228,508
Members
175,114
Latest member
Christopher1077

Share this page

Back
Top