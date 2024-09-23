I don't love or hate any fighter. I'm indifferent

I don't know if this thread is stupid/needless, you'll be the judge.

I really cannot understand the passionate hate or love towards fighters. Am I weird? Most of the time I'm indifferent. At the best I'll avoid interviews of a fighter that I think will say nothing interesting or will look for interview of a fighter who I know says interesting/valuable stuff consistently (very rare). 99% percent of the cases I make excuses for guys for being jerks towards one another, or being cringe or being boring inside the cage or whatever. Even if there is no apparent reason I try to defend them (in my mind) and not judge them and hate them. So and so is boring - well I'm sure he has reasons and also I can skip his/her fights if I want. So and so make a fool of himself at press conference - he made a show for clicks and to hype up the fight. I don't root against ex convicts, people with felonies, fighters close to dictators, or just malicious people. I don't care what kind of quality of people they are. For some reason I can't hate a fighter. They aren't real people to me. They are like videogame characters, like it's imaginary.



Same with loving a fighter. No matter how humble, hard working, family man etc... or genius IQ inside the cage and/or amazing wars they bring, I'm just indifferent. Don't get me wrong, I respect all of the above, but I was never a passionate fan or loving any fighter from any era. Could you say I'm a casual? Perhaps. But I'm following the sport. (The last year not so much but I'm still tuning in for the bigger cards...)



Bottom line is I'm just curious to know how a man can really hate some fighter a thousand miles away who he never interact with in person and don't really know. Or how can you love them, (not respect, but love). You don't know the guy, I mean really know him. You know the bit that is public that's it.



I don't know. That was a rant, so whatever. Mods, delete this if you think it's appropriate