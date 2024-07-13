I coulda been a Contender...

What are some of your Could have been/What if's in MMA..?Couple of examples..Phillip Miller was 16-0 in mma 2-0 in the UFC when he retired at the age of 24 to become a police officer. Citing MMA didn't pay enough. He had wins over Jake Shields, Brian Foster, Mark Weir just to name a few. One of the biggest ''What ifs" in MMA history..TJ Grant was about to get a title shot when problems with concussions brought his career to a screeching halt..What are some of yours? (the more obscure the better)