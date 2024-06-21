I broke my hand walking my dog

blackheart
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2023
- Messages
- 2,607
- Reaction score
- 5,482
walking my akita / great Pyrenees in my neighborhood and these teenage kids had dogs off leash throwing a football around at the lds church. their dog starts approaching mine and I tell the kids my dog isnt friendly and to control their dog. they dont and it keeps approaching. was casually holding the leash with 3 fingers expecting them to recall their dog. mine lunges at the dog, i hold him back but my finger got yeeted. kids laugh it off and go back to throwing the sports ball
Had surgery last friday and they put a screw in there
Still hoping to fight this summer, September is likely
that is all