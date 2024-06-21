I broke my hand walking my dog

blackheart said: View attachment 1049051



walking my akita / great Pyrenees in my neighborhood and these teenage kids had dogs off leash throwing a football around at the lds church. their dog starts approaching mine and I tell the kids my dog isnt friendly and to control their dog. they dont and it keeps approaching. was casually holding the leash with 3 fingers expecting them to recall their dog. mine lunges at the dog, i hold him back but my finger got yeeted. kids laugh it off and go back to throwing the sports ball



Had surgery last friday and they put a screw in there



Still hoping to fight this summer, September is likely



I have Akitas. One of the most annoying things to have happen when I am walking my dogs is for other people to walk their dogs straight up to mine to "let them meet". Sometimes they don't even ask. I have to tell them off,. One lady even responded to that one time by saying,as if that somehow made her superior. B!tch, I have a guarding breed, not a f'ing lapdog who will run and hide when someone tries to harm me and my family. You can act all superior with your friendly dog if you want, but it will abandon you in a time of need whereas mine will fight for me, so lick these nuts.I cannot stand people who pamper and baby their dog, treating it like it deserves everything it wants.I view those people as weak. They probably give into their kids anytime they fuss. Crying for candy in the check-out line? Here you go, little Billy. Have some candy. IMO people like this do nothing but cause problems.