I broke my hand walking my dog

IMG_20240610_154541.jpg

walking my akita / great Pyrenees in my neighborhood and these teenage kids had dogs off leash throwing a football around at the lds church. their dog starts approaching mine and I tell the kids my dog isnt friendly and to control their dog. they dont and it keeps approaching. was casually holding the leash with 3 fingers expecting them to recall their dog. mine lunges at the dog, i hold him back but my finger got yeeted. kids laugh it off and go back to throwing the sports ball

Had surgery last friday and they put a screw in there

Still hoping to fight this summer, September is likely

that is all
 
Yeah, I don't think you can hangout with us Sherdawgers. You'd fit in well with the war roomers that are less than 6ft and date 9's and below.
 
Don't know what yeeted means but sorry about your hand.

If you broke your hand walking your dog you may want to be careful about fighting
 
Holding a big strong dangerous dogs leash with only 3 fingers sounds like a bad idea from the jump, gotta wrap that shit around your wrist, homie, always be prepared, learned that shit in Webelos
 
Sounds like you had an ironic lesson about dog control.

Maybe you need a safety harness.

pose.png
 
The only way your hand should have been broken was from pounding those kids in the face with your fist.
Seriously though, I had a dog similar to your Pyrenees years ago. Kuvasz. Very protective but not too friendly around others.

1718998458723.jpeg
 
Your dog is untrained and youre too pussy to hold it properly?
 
You'd still fight Chandler though, thats whats important.
 
Yes it does beg the question, why the owner did not take better care to handle an animal who is very large, potentially dangerous and (due to their owners possible neglect in doing so ) not properly socialized with other animals?
 
I have Akitas. One of the most annoying things to have happen when I am walking my dogs is for other people to walk their dogs straight up to mine to "let them meet". Sometimes they don't even ask. I have to tell them off, "He's not friendly!". One lady even responded to that one time by saying, "Well, mine is." as if that somehow made her superior. B!tch, I have a guarding breed, not a f'ing lapdog who will run and hide when someone tries to harm me and my family. You can act all superior with your friendly dog if you want, but it will abandon you in a time of need whereas mine will fight for me, so lick these nuts.

I cannot stand people who pamper and baby their dog, treating it like it deserves everything it wants. "Oh, he wants to meet that dog who is 6X as big. Let's go straight over to it!" I view those people as weak. They probably give into their kids anytime they fuss. Crying for candy in the check-out line? Here you go, little Billy. Have some candy. IMO people like this do nothing but cause problems.
 
Last edited:
No, the harness is a poor method of controlling a dog. I see them used so often but they're terrible. Even the so-called "no pull" harnesses. The way a harness fits on a dog encourages pulling. A slip lead or a prong collar are far superior, but they still need to be used correctly. That means snug and high on the neck, and loose lead until you see behavior that needs correction and then you do a quick snap on the lead to communicate the correction but then immediately back to a loose leash.
 
I use the leash to form a slip around the torso so he gets constrained when he pulls but not around his neck or face
 
Yeah I'm the one in need of a lesson about dog control, you know, me, the guy with a leash on his dog,
 
sounds like someone that's never been around a LGD, or a guardian breed in general, or akitas, or any large primitive breeds. He also hasn't reached full maturity yet.
 
