I appreciated Royval vs Taira

Here are my brief inebriated thoughts:

- Royval lacks stopping power. He is a volume fighter with seemingly unlimited stamina. He has decent ground skills but had zero answers to Tairas body triangles that ruled so much of the fight. And grappling is Tairas forte 100%. Royval seemed to break him in the 3rd but Taira got a second wind. I thought Brandon won the fight and I'm glad he did but he seemed to make a lot of frustrating choices. I wish he disengaged with grappling more because he gave up a lot of time being controlled

- Grant Dawson is a savage when he can implement his aggressive wrestling, not get KOed before. Props to Green, but when Dawson can do what's best for him he's damn good. Great takedowns, control, mean ass GnP

- Keep an eye out for Clay Carpenter, Ramizonbek Temirov, Pat Sabitini. All put on amazing performances that could've been overlooked
 
I was really rooting for Taira. Just want to see some fresh new guys at the top of that division, and Royval has been kinda boring to watch (mainly his lack of power).

So, basically that sucks. Now we will have to see him fight for the belt again

I mean does anyone really want to see that? I don't. He did show some heart in this fight. It was a gutsy win.. but it's hard to get excited to see a guy fight when he cant finish a sandwich.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I was really rooting for Taira. Just want to see some fresh new guys at the top of that division, and Royval has been kinda boring to watch (mainly his lack of power).

So, basically that sucks. Now we will have to see him fight for the belt again

I mean does anyone really want to see that? I don't. He did show some heart in this fight. It was a gutsy win.. but it's hard to get excited to see a guy fight when he cant finish a sandwich.
Sometimes you need someone like Brandon to weed out the contenders before the champ can. Then again they sort of exposed each other. I'm sure they can both fight for gold someday

As for new blood there's someone named Kai Asakura fighting for the belt in December
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Sometimes you need someone like Brandon to weed out the contenders before the champ can. Then again they sort of exposed each other. I'm sure they can both fight for gold someday

As for new blood there's someone named Kai Asakura fighting for the belt in December
Well FLW doesn't need someone like Brandon weeding out contenders. They're literally so desperate for contenders they're signing guys from other organizations and giving them instant title shots.

But it is what it is. I hope this new guy Aakura beats Pantoja because I really don't want to see him fight Royval for a third time. The division feels stagnant.
 
Temirov is the truth. Dude fought a couple in RIZIN, his talent was apparent. Has some experience to gain, but mixes strikes well, switches from head to body and throws spinny shit without telegraphing too badly (has a beautiful spinning back kick to the body that he throws at the drop of a dime). Enormous power for such a little guy, big killer instinct.

Temirov vs Hamamoto


Vs Soya


Was hoping he'd stick around for the RIZIN GP, but not really surprised he's already in the UFC.
 
It was definitely a good fight and once more, shows that the fighters at 125 usually deliver.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I was really rooting for Taira. Just want to see some fresh new guys at the top of that division, and Royval has been kinda boring to watch (mainly his lack of power).

So, basically that sucks. Now we will have to see him fight for the belt again

I mean does anyone really want to see that? I don't. He did show some heart in this fight. It was a gutsy win.. but it's hard to get excited to see a guy fight when he cant finish a sandwich.
Tiara has even less power
So basically that sucks
War RawDogg🐶
 
Neck&Neck said:
Tiara has even less power
So basically that sucks
War RawDogg🐶
Tiaras few shots he did land looked considerably more powerful than Royvals.

But I don't care about him either. The whole division sucks ass and always has.
 
VinceArch said:
It was definitely a good fight and once more, shows that the fighters at 125 usually deliver.
The ufc need to invest in the division and scout the best fighters in the world, no matter what part if the world they reside from.
 
