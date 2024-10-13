I appreciated Royval vs Taira

Here are my brief inebriated thoughts:



- Royval lacks stopping power. He is a volume fighter with seemingly unlimited stamina. He has decent ground skills but had zero answers to Tairas body triangles that ruled so much of the fight. And grappling is Tairas forte 100%. Royval seemed to break him in the 3rd but Taira got a second wind. I thought Brandon won the fight and I'm glad he did but he seemed to make a lot of frustrating choices. I wish he disengaged with grappling more because he gave up a lot of time being controlled



- Grant Dawson is a savage when he can implement his aggressive wrestling, not get KOed before. Props to Green, but when Dawson can do what's best for him he's damn good. Great takedowns, control, mean ass GnP



- Keep an eye out for Clay Carpenter, Ramizonbek Temirov, Pat Sabitini. All put on amazing performances that could've been overlooked