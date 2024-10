MrBlackheart said: Well, when you call yourself “I’m him”, “I’m the best boxer im the ufc”, and “that’s what a bmf does” after beating your opponent, don’t cry when the roosters come home to roost after getting KOed. Nothing with anti sentiment about it. Click to expand...

Armchair QB is probably the extent of your athletic accomplishments seeing as though you've never had enough adrenaline to start feeling yourself. Picking up that PS5 controller just doesn't do it, huh? LolIlia said he would walk through Belal. If he ever fights a top tier guy at 170 and loses, whether it be at 145, 155 or 170, please give him shit for his pre-fight talk no matter when it occurs.