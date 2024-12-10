I’ve been hammer fist during a grappling session.

I filed a complaint / report at my local gym against this user. I will get more details this week…Talk about it
For me, this stays in the gym, but you need to talk, so someone does something about it and stop this non-sense
It's grappling, you're not there to get punched in the face. Even if it can get rough grapplingwise and intense, but no... there's no punching in grappling
even for a real badass, it's not mma or da streetz
I filed a complaint / report at my local gym against this user. I will get more details this week…
I yelled at him already that I was very upset about this. I didn’t exchange with him. At least I didn’t got flash k.o’d from this altercation.Did you talk to the guy when it happened at all?
Generally if someone starts throwing hands during a grappling round standard practice would be to stop immediately and say "what the fuck dude?"
If it was accidental flailing, or they thought it was an mma round, they apologize and you continue.
If they don't think anything was wrong, don't train with them and do let the coaching staff know about it.
What did he say about it after you yelled at him?I yelled at him already that I was very upset about this. I didn’t exchange with him. At least I didn’t got flash k.o’d from this altercation.
What did you do after that? If someone hit me during grappling I would immediately address it.
I was punched during grappling session and there was one time that a guy who was apparently frustrated about getting caught in Achilles locks--who was about 80-100 pounds heavier than me--decided to stomp my face when I had him in one. His foot basically took up my entire range of vision, it was like he stomped the camera and my nose ended up a bloody mess. I jerked the Achilles that he was attempted to prevent hard enough that he screamed, but it was really just a reflex action to getting stomped.It was a soft grappling session, I threw a single-leg takedown on my opponent and at the end, he hammered me on the face. The trainer didn’t saw the scene but there are cameras. Can I do something about this ?