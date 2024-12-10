I’ve been hammer fist during a grappling session.

It was a soft grappling session, I threw a single-leg takedown on my opponent and at the end, he hammered me on the face. The trainer didn’t saw the scene but there are cameras. Can I do something about this ?
 
Talk about it

For me, this stays in the gym, but you need to talk, so someone does something about it and stop this non-sense

It's grappling, you're not there to get punched in the face. Even if it can get rough grapplingwise and intense, but no... there's no punching in grappling

even for a real badass, it's not mma or da streetz
 
Quebec Nick said:
Talk about it

For me, this stays in the gym, but you need to talk, so someone does something about it and stop this non-sense

It's grappling, you're not there to get punched in the face. Even if it can get rough grapplingwise and intense, but no... there's no punching in grappling

even for a real badass, it's not mma or da streetz
I filed a complaint / report at my local gym against this user. I will get more details this week…
 
Versez said:
I filed a complaint / report at my local gym against this user. I will get more details this week…
Did you talk to the guy when it happened at all?

Generally if someone starts throwing hands during a grappling round standard practice would be to stop immediately and say "what the fuck dude?"

If it was accidental flailing, or they thought it was an mma round, they apologize and you continue.

If they don't think anything was wrong, don't train with them and do let the coaching staff know about it.
 
shunyata said:
Did you talk to the guy when it happened at all?

Generally if someone starts throwing hands during a grappling round standard practice would be to stop immediately and say "what the fuck dude?"

If it was accidental flailing, or they thought it was an mma round, they apologize and you continue.

If they don't think anything was wrong, don't train with them and do let the coaching staff know about it.
I yelled at him already that I was very upset about this. I didn’t exchange with him. At least I didn’t got flash k.o’d from this altercation.
 
Versez said:
It was a soft grappling session, I threw a single-leg takedown on my opponent and at the end, he hammered me on the face. The trainer didn’t saw the scene but there are cameras. Can I do something about this ?
I was punched during grappling session and there was one time that a guy who was apparently frustrated about getting caught in Achilles locks--who was about 80-100 pounds heavier than me--decided to stomp my face when I had him in one. His foot basically took up my entire range of vision, it was like he stomped the camera and my nose ended up a bloody mess. I jerked the Achilles that he was attempted to prevent hard enough that he screamed, but it was really just a reflex action to getting stomped.

Actually, there was another guy, now that I think of it, who stomped me several times--in the face--in an attempt to escape leglocks. That guy, I truly believe it was not on purpose, he actually apologized during the roll but somehow, I put him in a different category because there wasn't malice behind what he did, though he did beat the heck outta my head with his stomps (I was seeing stars).

In hindsight, looking back on all those instances, all I can say is that, while all of the guys I can think of were good rolls in a competitive sense, I think I would've been better served to roll with all the people that I knew who were skilled and also had my best interests at heart and who were rolling for a mutually beneficial goal of both of us pushing each other to greater heights. Actually, I think people who have each other's best interests at heart can get more out of each other even if they aren't as skilled as someone who has malign intentions for you. So, long story short, I would just say, feel no obligation to roll with people who don't value the health of your body. I don't know if you have to tell the guy off or anything, but you don't have to roll with him or interact with him, that's for sure.
 
I actually somehow forgot; I have a permanently displaced bottom rib because of a guy who dropped his knee down on me when I was holding him in a loose leg control (deliberately loose, because I was looking to control the position and move around). Yeah, getting strikes thrown your way in the middle of grappling stinks. Be careful though. That's all I can say. Be prudent and careful dealing with him.
 
