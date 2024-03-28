Hydrogen - what do you guys think?

Here in Germany where the energy transformation is really the biggest topic in society, hydrogen became a huge talking point over the last couple of years.

If I understand the topic properly, to produce hydrogen you elecrolyse water to isolate the H atoms in H2O. The product is highly combustible but you need a FUCKTON of energy to pull it off.

The idea is that hydrogen would become the energy storage medium for solar energy but it needs to be scaled to be economically viable. Going further on that thought, the further step would be to create gigantic solar farms in the desert in say North Africa, which would feed Yurrp in hydrogen, which would phase out fossil fuels.

Leaving politics and ideology aside, please, do you have thoughts on the matter as per its technical and economic feasibility.
 
I'm sure it has some niche uses, but I think batteries are a much better solution.
 
Cool if they can make it work but from my understanding it's tough and expensive to work with for what you get out of it.
 
