BigTruck said: So he takes dives is the allegation? Click to expand...

Not exactly taking a dive...But he will follow an entertainment first gameplan that leads to certain defeat and continue to follow that gameplan, as he did against Wonderboy and MVP.He will take a fight he is all but guaranteed to lose, such as Khamzat on short notice, or choosing to exclusively stand and bang with WB & MVP.I think he is good for the UFC and relatively easy to manage. Just give him a relatively equal balance of winnable fights and sacrificial lamb slaughters so his record stays decent.