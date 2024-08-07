Florida student sentenced to 5 years in prison for violent teacher attack A Flagler County high school student caught on video violently attacking a teacher’s aide last year was sentenced to five years in state prison.

15 years of probation after the sentence as well. Seems kinda light considering he beat the shit out of her. Reading the article, I think the leniency towards the autistic is being abused by people that just don't wanna follow any rules. For the student, apparently some of his "triggers" were being told no, being corrected, and having electronics taken. So basically people can claim to be unteachable and get whatever they want because they have autism. Think it speaks to how far society has fallen away from accountability for one's own actions.