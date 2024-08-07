Crime Hulking Student Pummels Teacher Over Nintendo Switch, Gets 5 Years In Prison

www.clickorlando.com

Florida student sentenced to 5 years in prison for violent teacher attack

A Flagler County high school student caught on video violently attacking a teacher’s aide last year was sentenced to five years in state prison.
www.clickorlando.com

15 years of probation after the sentence as well. Seems kinda light considering he beat the shit out of her. Reading the article, I think the leniency towards the autistic is being abused by people that just don't wanna follow any rules. For the student, apparently some of his "triggers" were being told no, being corrected, and having electronics taken. So basically people can claim to be unteachable and get whatever they want because they have autism. Think it speaks to how far society has fallen away from accountability for one's own actions.
 
Has anyone on death row tried to identify as a critically endangered species?
 
Eeeeeh that a tough one. If he really is autistic there probably is truth in what they’re saying. Hard to know without really knowing the case
 
I have an Autistic nephew. He has seen incredible acts of violence. Not everyone should be in school. Your rights do not supersede others. If you are violent, you need to be removed from mainstream.
 
I'm surprised he got 5 years prison and not just mandatory mental health stay

Glad they recognized him as a violent threat to others. That video is brutal
 
My sister was a teachers aide and she had pads and a blocker for dealing with autistic kids. Then they took those things away because they “stigmatized autistic kids and made them look dangerous.” After that, she started coming home with black eyes and bruises and had to quit the job.

People with no concept of reality often make decisions for front line workers and they don’t help anyone.

If you are potentially violent there needs to be special protocols and separate schools designed for that.
 
