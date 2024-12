FreddieRoachsVoice said: Hogan has been a joke for decades. He is completely senile and disgraces himself every time he opens his mouth. Who gives AF Click to expand...

I doubt he has the mental capacity to understand or care at this point, but the legion of professional wrestlers who’ve come out of the woodwork to expose his shitty treatment of other people is insane.The guy was an absolute snake. And a bully to top it off. He almost killed Richard Belzer in the 80s on live television and he thought it was just fucking hilarious.