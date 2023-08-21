How would train someone with zero experience???

How would train someone for a pro fight if they had no experience and no athletic background? And you only have 4 weeks?
 
Um...Probably get them striking/sparring right away. Being able to take a shot without cowering up, might be the first thing a fighter needs to get used to.

Also some wrestling, especially defensive, and basic subs.

No point in specializing anything IMO.
 
Train them how to throw a jab from a southpaw stance. It's 2023, and an embarassingly large number of MMA fighters have no jab and do not understand the basics of footwork when fighting a southpaw.
 
Train them how to throw a jab from a southpaw stance. It's 2023, and an embarassingly large number of MMA fighters have no jab and do not understand the basics of footwork when fighting a southpaw.
Yea a jab and triple threat southpaw attack.

Left round kick at all levels combined with a left straight. Many mma fighters have done pretty damn good just by firing away, conditioning a block, then changing the strike Ala Luke Rockhold, Mirko, Geoff Neal, etc
 
Well, I'm going to teach him to take the hits and give them from time to time.
But he has to work to have very heavy fists
 
How would train someone for a pro fight if they had no experience and no athletic background? And you only have 4 weeks?
There's youtube videos on it the results are less than sub par, as expected, from a fighting standpoint.

But if you want me to throw something at the wall HMMMM
I would starve then for the 1st week with lots of running, like 6 miles a day
Split up by 3 at day and 3 at night
Or if they're unable to do that than split it up 1+1+1
Then the next week do a lot of strength training and normal eating high in protein and carbs
Plus rolling.. specifically submissions... and escapes. Drill em endlessly. Like 3 subs and 3 escapes.
Drilling endlessly.
Then the next week drill striking
Endlessly
And spar
Then
The next week just keep sparring
And cutting weight.

Haha I wonder if that's how the youtube videos go I gotta watch em again
 
Unless the other guy is in the same situation.
I do know what about I'm talking.

For example one from my course mates had talked about ... lol possible self defense cases.

I initially showed him some stuff and when appeared that he isn't dumb and is capable to do job...
I simply advised him to attend gym a, gym b or gym c and instructors in this area guys A, B, C or D or E according to his free choice. ....
Because I will not waste my time to teach anyone for free and. ....additionally experienced trainers/ coaches is better to have than to work with me alone. Gyms also might offer different drilling/ sparring partners and handle shit. ;)
Also I don't think that I'm talented to teach ppl ....
I had different goals in my life and I don't have diplomas or degree in sport science etc stuff. While some coaches/ trainers does have this stuff plus long term experience to teach ppl and references.....

Additionally I wasn't paid sparring partner for anyone.
I had worked for one gym as financial manager. Gym in rough area and I more had been concerned how to pay all bills and salaries in time.
BTW ppl who come just to lift weights etc were most comfortable clients ... If money paid smoothly.

Not these SD classes etc stuff.
 
Need more details..

Weight class.

Current physical condition

Mentality

Etc
3 brothers

6'2
255
All State High school football
Recruited to play OLB at Penn State
1 month of Boxing
1 month of BJJ
2 months of Muay Thai
1 month of mma Sparring
35 years Old

Str: Good
Spd: Terrible
Cardio: Bad
Agility: Extraordinary
Power: Average

Mentality: Mover/ Sean O'Malley

6'3
190
All State HS football
Recruited to play RB at Penn State
1 month of Boxing
1 month of mma Sparring
31 years Old

Str: Great
Spd: Great
Cardio: Great
Agility: Great
Power: Great

Mentality: TJ Dillashaw/ Mover

6'5
260
All State HS football
Recruited to play RB at Penn State
3 months of BJJ
1 month of mma Sparring
29 Years Old

Strength: Exceptional
Spd: Exceptional
Cardio: Average
Agility: Average
Power: Good

Mentality: Brawler/ Khamzat
 
Brothers 1 & 3 are gunna be training partners IMO both are HWs so let them work together with other HW guys if you have em, it'll be good for them to train with each other as they are similar level and size .. .

First brother..

Alittle heavy for his size but i dunno if you can fix that in 4 week...these are extremely tight deadline but for him i would ..

Focus stand up training to Muay Thai concentrate on well rounded combinations and controlling different ranges so what to do in close and far away ..nothing too complicated just steady drilling through pad work and bag work with live sparring once a week for the first 3 weeks last week is fight week so obviously no sparring ...for the grappling aspect theres way to much to cover in just 4 weeks so i would just work every sessions on options for the most dangerous positions ..this can be done daily

Backmount, mounted,side control, stacked guard

Example .

( Mount )how to escape it, how to protect yourself, how to attack from it..

Work these as much as possible , along with BJJ sessions for submission awareness and general sub knowledge.

Lastly strength and conditioning should consist of alot of compound movements and body weight exercises he needs to learn how to use his body efficiently and effectively plus bodyweight exercises will increase his endurance/stamina and cardio, ( think burpees and bear crawls, box jumps ETC )

Dont forget to be there for them mentally too, HWs are notorious having issues with fear because of how big and strong opponents can be so keep them on track mentally.

Brother 2
im hoping is fighting 185 otherwise im not sure he can make 170lbs without ever cutting weight. Before and hes too small for LHW ..so weight is an issue ..maybe increased cardio workouts if he's fighting at 170 ..if fighting at 185 then more concentration can be given to the following things . .if 170 then these will need to be done on top of the cardio ( should be closer to 180lbs come weight cut time for a first time cut)

1) get as much MMA sparring in as possible, he seems physically ready so no need to work too hard on that we want to sharpen his game and try and see what he excels at and build a game plan off that .. ( wrestling? Subs? Clinch fighting, ranged striking? Dirty box) probably have him spar two to three times a week at varied intensities and have him wrestle,strike, and bjj train between sparring sessions

2) work with him mentally make sure he understands the assignment, we want the fight were we are naturally good at and away from where we lack at ..( likely needs to stay standing, so work sprawls and get ups)


Brother 3 very similar to brother 1 , but he seems to be in better shape then brother 1 but less experience so a training program similar to brother 2 with a well balanced mix of classes and sparring sessions should work ..

How come only 4 weeks? .. most camps are double this? Atleast
 
Brothers 1 & 3 are gunna be training partners IMO both are HWs so let them work together with other HW guys if you have em, it'll be good for them to train with each other as they are similar level and size .. .

First brother..

Alittle heavy for his size but i dunno if you can fix that in 4 week...these are extremely tight deadline but for him i would ..

Focus stand up training to Muay Thai concentrate on well rounded combinations and controlling different ranges so what to do in close and far away ..nothing too complicated just steady drilling through pad work and bag work with live sparring once a week for the first 3 weeks last week is fight week so obviously no sparring ...for the grappling aspect theres way to much to cover in just 4 weeks so i would just work every sessions on options for the most dangerous positions ..this can be done daily

Backmount, mounted,side control, stacked guard

Example .

( Mount )how to escape it, how to protect yourself, how to attack from it..

Work these as much as possible , along with BJJ sessions for submission awareness and general sub knowledge.

Lastly strength and conditioning should consist of alot of compound movements and body weight exercises he needs to learn how to use his body efficiently and effectively plus bodyweight exercises will increase his endurance/stamina and cardio, ( think burpees and bear crawls, box jumps ETC )

Dont forget to be there for them mentally too, HWs are notorious having issues with fear because of how big and strong opponents can be so keep them on track mentally.

Brother 2
im hoping is fighting 185 otherwise im not sure he can make 170lbs without ever cutting weight. Before and hes too small for LHW ..so weight is an issue ..maybe increased cardio workouts if he's fighting at 170 ..if fighting at 185 then more concentration can be given to the following things . .if 170 then these will need to be done on top of the cardio ( should be closer to 180lbs come weight cut time for a first time cut)

1) get as much MMA sparring in as possible, he seems physically ready so no need to work too hard on that we want to sharpen his game and try and see what he excels at and build a game plan off that .. ( wrestling? Subs? Clinch fighting, ranged striking? Dirty box) probably have him spar two to three times a week at varied intensities and have him wrestle,strike, and bjj train between sparring sessions

2) work with him mentally make sure he understands the assignment, we want the fight were we are naturally good at and away from where we lack at ..( likely needs to stay standing, so work sprawls and get ups)


Brother 3 very similar to brother 1 , but he seems to be in better shape then brother 1 but less experience so a training program similar to brother 2 with a well balanced mix of classes and sparring sessions should work ..

How come only 4 weeks? .. most camps are double this? Atleast
We actually cancel the fights. We found a spot to spar. The guy is 5'9 170 but has 15 years experience and is a brown belt. Besides that we have no money for a gym. So we go their 5 days a week and do mma Sparring with the gloves. 5 mon rounds.

How would you change the plan if it is 4 months instead of 4 weeks. The guy we train with asked us if we wrestled and did Takwendo. He said we have good Kicks and Wrestling but our hands need the most work.
 
We actually cancel the fights. We found a spot to spar. The guy is 5'9 170 but has 15 years experience and is a brown belt. Besides that we have no money for a gym. So we go their 5 days a week and do mma Sparring with the gloves. 5 mon rounds.

How would you change the plan if it is 4 months instead of 4 weeks. The guy we train with asked us if we wrestled and did Takwendo. He said we have good Kicks and Wrestling but our hands need the most work.
What area of the world r u in?

Are you a coach or just 4 friends with limited experience who wants to fight without coaches?

Whats the deal here...

Ill tell you right now fighting is not something you can fake it's the purest sport in the world and you either can or can't do it and trying to prepare yourself with three friends and no real coaching going against guys who have coaches and mentors in their corner is not a good idea I suggest to you guys is to pool your money together find somewhere the train with a real Coach first and then worry about fighting...


The days of 4 guys training in a garage together and figuring this game out and rising to the top are over somewhat ... Pretty long shot ..

Get some cash flowing and go train ... nothing i can tell you over this forum will service you better then that at this point...
 
What area of the world r u in?

Are you a coach or just 4 friends with limited experience who wants to fight without coaches?

Whats the deal here...

Ill tell you right now fighting is not something you can fake it's the purest sport in the world and you either can or can't do it and trying to prepare yourself with three friends and no real coaching going against guys who have coaches and mentors in their corner is not a good idea I suggest to you guys is to pool your money together find somewhere the train with a real Coach first and then worry about fighting...


The days of 4 guys training in a garage together and figuring this game out and rising to the top are over somewhat ... Pretty long shot ..

Get some cash flowing and go train ... nothing i can tell you over this forum will service you better then that at this point...
We have a gym fight team but all they do is mma Sparring no teaching. The Coach knows us from a trail we took 7 years ago and said we could Champions. 3 brothers. Asking you want we can do on our own? We are from the same area as Francis Ngannou. Naturally Big and Strong.
 
We have a gym fight team but all they do is mma Sparring no teaching. The Coach knows us from a trail we took 7 years ago and said we could Champions. 3 brothers. Asking you want we can do on our own? We are from the same area as Francis Ngannou. Naturally Big and Strong.
What I'm saying is that you guys trying to do it on your own is going to be very hard because neither one of you have any specialization or real experience so it's just three brothers with no experience kind of just crashing and banging into each other and trying to figure it out what sounds like a lot of wasted time and effort in my opinion.

You need a striking coach or some kind of striking style or some kind of striking gym for you to train that if your gym doesn't have it then you're going to need to have a sparring area which I guess your gym has so you can do your MMA sparring there then you're going to need some source of grappling whether it's a judo gym BJJ gym wrestling gym you need some form of grappling to fill in the gaps but what you guys can do on your own is going to be very little on my opinion...not impossible but its gunna be a long ass learning curve like many years not months..if u want to get things done in months ur gunna need coaches or atleast more experienced guys to lend a hand..

Are you guys in the states or Africa?
 
What I'm saying is that you guys trying to do it on your own is going to be very hard because neither one of you have any specialization or real experience so it's just three brothers with no experience kind of just crashing and banging into each other and trying to figure it out what sounds like a lot of wasted time and effort in my opinion.

You need a striking coach or some kind of striking style or some kind of striking gym for you to train that if your gym doesn't have it then you're going to need to have a sparring area which I guess your gym has so you can do your MMA sparring there then you're going to need some source of grappling whether it's a judo gym BJJ gym wrestling gym you need some form of grappling to fill in the gaps but what you guys can do on your own is going to be very little on my opinion...not impossible but its gunna be a long ass learning curve like many years not months..if u want to get things done in months ur gunna need coaches or atleast more experienced guys to lend a hand..

Are you guys in the states or Africa?
In the states New York. We have a train willing to let us train but it has no fighters. BJJ/Muay Thai and Boxing Classes.
 
In the states New York. We have a train willing to let us train but it has no fighters. BJJ/Muay Thai and Boxing Classes.
Im in Ontario canada...not horribly far from you guys.

My advice would be hit up the muay thai and BJJ classes as much as you can..

And do extra training and sparring with you three together, if you can find a spot to wrestle at ..do that as well...keep notes.. write down what you've done in the classes after each class so that you can review and do them on non classes sessions. As well ..its a effective way to practice and get better as the coaches wont always be there when you train so form your own work list.


PlIf you intend on staying with the same gym..

Otherwise New york has tons of fighting MMA gyms and alot of pro guys have come from that area...so going back to my previous point of pooling your money together with your brothers and going to a more serious/fighting forward MMA Gym..

Best of luck to you and your brothers keep us posted on here ..im in the process of getting my shit together too in the martial art realm ...
 
