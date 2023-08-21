How would train someone with zero experience???

Brothers 1 & 3 are gunna be training partners IMO both are HWs so let them work together with other HW guys if you have em, it'll be good for them to train with each other as they are similar level and size .. .



First brother..



Alittle heavy for his size but i dunno if you can fix that in 4 week...these are extremely tight deadline but for him i would ..



Focus stand up training to Muay Thai concentrate on well rounded combinations and controlling different ranges so what to do in close and far away ..nothing too complicated just steady drilling through pad work and bag work with live sparring once a week for the first 3 weeks last week is fight week so obviously no sparring ...for the grappling aspect theres way to much to cover in just 4 weeks so i would just work every sessions on options for the most dangerous positions ..this can be done daily



Backmount, mounted,side control, stacked guard



Example .



( Mount )how to escape it, how to protect yourself, how to attack from it..



Work these as much as possible , along with BJJ sessions for submission awareness and general sub knowledge.



Lastly strength and conditioning should consist of alot of compound movements and body weight exercises he needs to learn how to use his body efficiently and effectively plus bodyweight exercises will increase his endurance/stamina and cardio, ( think burpees and bear crawls, box jumps ETC )



Dont forget to be there for them mentally too, HWs are notorious having issues with fear because of how big and strong opponents can be so keep them on track mentally.



Brother 2

im hoping is fighting 185 otherwise im not sure he can make 170lbs without ever cutting weight. Before and hes too small for LHW ..so weight is an issue ..maybe increased cardio workouts if he's fighting at 170 ..if fighting at 185 then more concentration can be given to the following things . .if 170 then these will need to be done on top of the cardio ( should be closer to 180lbs come weight cut time for a first time cut)



1) get as much MMA sparring in as possible, he seems physically ready so no need to work too hard on that we want to sharpen his game and try and see what he excels at and build a game plan off that .. ( wrestling? Subs? Clinch fighting, ranged striking? Dirty box) probably have him spar two to three times a week at varied intensities and have him wrestle,strike, and bjj train between sparring sessions



2) work with him mentally make sure he understands the assignment, we want the fight were we are naturally good at and away from where we lack at ..( likely needs to stay standing, so work sprawls and get ups)





Brother 3 very similar to brother 1 , but he seems to be in better shape then brother 1 but less experience so a training program similar to brother 2 with a well balanced mix of classes and sparring sessions should work ..



How come only 4 weeks? .. most camps are double this? Atleast