How would train someone with zero experience???

Train them how to throw a jab from a southpaw stance. It's 2023, and an embarassingly large number of MMA fighters have no jab and do not understand the basics of footwork when fighting a southpaw.
There 0 worth to bother with such case. Really.How would train someone for a pro fight if they had no experience and no athletic background? And you only have 4 weeks?
4 weeks ? Damn.
3 brothersNeed more details..
Weight class.
Current physical condition
Mentality
Etc
3 brothers
6'2
255
All State High school football
Recruited to play OLB at Penn State
1 month of Boxing
1 month of BJJ
2 months of Muay Thai
1 month of mma Sparring
35 years Old
Str: Good
Spd: Terrible
Cardio: Bad
Agility: Extraordinary
Power: Average
Mentality: Mover/ Sean O'Malley
6'3
190
All State HS football
Recruited to play RB at Penn State
1 month of Boxing
1 month of mma Sparring
31 years Old
Str: Great
Spd: Great
Cardio: Great
Agility: Great
Power: Great
Mentality: TJ Dillashaw/ Mover
6'5
260
All State HS football
Recruited to play RB at Penn State
3 months of BJJ
1 month of mma Sparring
29 Years Old
Strength: Exceptional
Spd: Exceptional
Cardio: Average
Agility: Average
Power: Good
Mentality: Brawler/ Khamzat
Brothers 1 & 3 are gunna be training partners IMO both are HWs so let them work together with other HW guys if you have em, it'll be good for them to train with each other as they are similar level and size .. .
First brother..
Alittle heavy for his size but i dunno if you can fix that in 4 week...these are extremely tight deadline but for him i would ..
Focus stand up training to Muay Thai concentrate on well rounded combinations and controlling different ranges so what to do in close and far away ..nothing too complicated just steady drilling through pad work and bag work with live sparring once a week for the first 3 weeks last week is fight week so obviously no sparring ...for the grappling aspect theres way to much to cover in just 4 weeks so i would just work every sessions on options for the most dangerous positions ..this can be done daily
Backmount, mounted,side control, stacked guard
Example .
( Mount )how to escape it, how to protect yourself, how to attack from it..
Work these as much as possible , along with BJJ sessions for submission awareness and general sub knowledge.
Lastly strength and conditioning should consist of alot of compound movements and body weight exercises he needs to learn how to use his body efficiently and effectively plus bodyweight exercises will increase his endurance/stamina and cardio, ( think burpees and bear crawls, box jumps ETC )
Dont forget to be there for them mentally too, HWs are notorious having issues with fear because of how big and strong opponents can be so keep them on track mentally.
Brother 2
im hoping is fighting 185 otherwise im not sure he can make 170lbs without ever cutting weight. Before and hes too small for LHW ..so weight is an issue ..maybe increased cardio workouts if he's fighting at 170 ..if fighting at 185 then more concentration can be given to the following things . .if 170 then these will need to be done on top of the cardio ( should be closer to 180lbs come weight cut time for a first time cut)
1) get as much MMA sparring in as possible, he seems physically ready so no need to work too hard on that we want to sharpen his game and try and see what he excels at and build a game plan off that .. ( wrestling? Subs? Clinch fighting, ranged striking? Dirty box) probably have him spar two to three times a week at varied intensities and have him wrestle,strike, and bjj train between sparring sessions
2) work with him mentally make sure he understands the assignment, we want the fight were we are naturally good at and away from where we lack at ..( likely needs to stay standing, so work sprawls and get ups)
Brother 3 very similar to brother 1 , but he seems to be in better shape then brother 1 but less experience so a training program similar to brother 2 with a well balanced mix of classes and sparring sessions should work ..
How come only 4 weeks? .. most camps are double this? Atleast
We actually cancel the fights. We found a spot to spar. The guy is 5'9 170 but has 15 years experience and is a brown belt. Besides that we have no money for a gym. So we go their 5 days a week and do mma Sparring with the gloves. 5 mon rounds.
How would you change the plan if it is 4 months instead of 4 weeks. The guy we train with asked us if we wrestled and did Takwendo. He said we have good Kicks and Wrestling but our hands need the most work.
What area of the world r u in?
Are you a coach or just 4 friends with limited experience who wants to fight without coaches?
Whats the deal here...
Ill tell you right now fighting is not something you can fake it's the purest sport in the world and you either can or can't do it and trying to prepare yourself with three friends and no real coaching going against guys who have coaches and mentors in their corner is not a good idea I suggest to you guys is to pool your money together find somewhere the train with a real Coach first and then worry about fighting...
The days of 4 guys training in a garage together and figuring this game out and rising to the top are over somewhat ... Pretty long shot ..
Get some cash flowing and go train ... nothing i can tell you over this forum will service you better then that at this point...
We have a gym fight team but all they do is mma Sparring no teaching. The Coach knows us from a trail we took 7 years ago and said we could Champions. 3 brothers. Asking you want we can do on our own? We are from the same area as Francis Ngannou. Naturally Big and Strong.
What I'm saying is that you guys trying to do it on your own is going to be very hard because neither one of you have any specialization or real experience so it's just three brothers with no experience kind of just crashing and banging into each other and trying to figure it out what sounds like a lot of wasted time and effort in my opinion.
You need a striking coach or some kind of striking style or some kind of striking gym for you to train that if your gym doesn't have it then you're going to need to have a sparring area which I guess your gym has so you can do your MMA sparring there then you're going to need some source of grappling whether it's a judo gym BJJ gym wrestling gym you need some form of grappling to fill in the gaps but what you guys can do on your own is going to be very little on my opinion...not impossible but its gunna be a long ass learning curve like many years not months..if u want to get things done in months ur gunna need coaches or atleast more experienced guys to lend a hand..
Are you guys in the states or Africa?
In the states New York. We have a train willing to let us train but it has no fighters. BJJ/Muay Thai and Boxing Classes.