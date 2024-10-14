How would Rashad Evans do against the best MWs of the histoty?

DanDragon Machi
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 804
- Reaction score
- 455
Rashad was one of the shortest LHW of this time at 1,80 cm (Weidman is 1,85 and Rockhold is 1,90) and I always had the feeling that he could have had an excellent career in every MW era
MWs he would beat prime for prime IMO: Dricus, Strickland, Alex Pereira, Weidman, Mousasi, Vitor, Ronaldo Jacaré, Tim Kennedy
MWs I think he would lose: Andy, Izzy, Bobby, Rockhold, Romero,, Chimaev
Weidman, Rockhold and Romero are the fights more difficult to analyze. Rockhold would have my best bet of these three because he is the only that is cleary a better striker than Rashad
MWs he would beat prime for prime IMO: Dricus, Strickland, Alex Pereira, Weidman, Mousasi, Vitor, Ronaldo Jacaré, Tim Kennedy
MWs I think he would lose: Andy, Izzy, Bobby, Rockhold, Romero,, Chimaev
Weidman, Rockhold and Romero are the fights more difficult to analyze. Rockhold would have my best bet of these three because he is the only that is cleary a better striker than Rashad