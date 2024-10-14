How would Rashad Evans do against the best MWs of the histoty?

Rashad was one of the shortest LHW of this time at 1,80 cm (Weidman is 1,85 and Rockhold is 1,90) and I always had the feeling that he could have had an excellent career in every MW era

MWs he would beat prime for prime IMO: Dricus, Strickland, Alex Pereira, Weidman, Mousasi, Vitor, Ronaldo Jacaré, Tim Kennedy
MWs I think he would lose: Andy, Izzy, Bobby, Rockhold, Romero,, Chimaev

Weidman, Rockhold and Romero are the fights more difficult to analyze. Rockhold would have my best bet of these three because he is the only that is cleary a better striker than Rashad
 
