How would Chris Weidman do against the fighters Anderson Silva defended against?

What do you think Sherdog?





Nate Marquardt - I think Weidman would be a big favorite and win fairly easily.







Rich Franklin - He got out wrestled by Forrest Griffin. I think that’s the path to victory for Weidman here and he wins in similar fashion.







Dan Henderson - Interesting matchup but I think Weidman replicates the strategies used by Jake Shields and Daniel Cormier to cruise to victory.







Patrick Cote - Weidman would be a massive favorite and win easily.







Thales Leites - See above what I wrote about Marquardt.







Demian Maia - Weidman already defeated him by Unanimous Decision.







Chael Sonnen - Weidman either pieces him up on the feet for a KO/TKO or snatches a submission in a scramble.







Vitor Belfort - Weidman already defeated him by 1st Round TKO.







Yushin Okami - Weidman cruises to a decision while keeping it on the feet. Potentially could get a KO/TKO.