How would Chris Weidman do against the fighters Anderson Silva defended against?

StewDogg11

StewDogg11

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
9,958
Reaction score
7,699
What do you think Sherdog?


Nate Marquardt - I think Weidman would be a big favorite and win fairly easily.



Rich Franklin - He got out wrestled by Forrest Griffin. I think that’s the path to victory for Weidman here and he wins in similar fashion.



Dan Henderson - Interesting matchup but I think Weidman replicates the strategies used by Jake Shields and Daniel Cormier to cruise to victory.



Patrick Cote - Weidman would be a massive favorite and win easily.



Thales Leites - See above what I wrote about Marquardt.



Demian Maia - Weidman already defeated him by Unanimous Decision.



Chael Sonnen - Weidman either pieces him up on the feet for a KO/TKO or snatches a submission in a scramble.



Vitor Belfort - Weidman already defeated him by 1st Round TKO.



Yushin Okami - Weidman cruises to a decision while keeping it on the feet. Potentially could get a KO/TKO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,098
Messages
56,175,877
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top