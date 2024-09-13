How would Chris Weidman do against the fighters Anderson Silva defended against?

StewDogg11
What do you think Sherdog?
Nate Marquardt - I think Weidman would be a big favorite and win fairly easily.
Rich Franklin - He got out wrestled by Forrest Griffin. I think that’s the path to victory for Weidman here and he wins in similar fashion.
Dan Henderson - Interesting matchup but I think Weidman replicates the strategies used by Jake Shields and Daniel Cormier to cruise to victory.
Patrick Cote - Weidman would be a massive favorite and win easily.
Thales Leites - See above what I wrote about Marquardt.
Demian Maia - Weidman already defeated him by Unanimous Decision.
Chael Sonnen - Weidman either pieces him up on the feet for a KO/TKO or snatches a submission in a scramble.
Vitor Belfort - Weidman already defeated him by 1st Round TKO.
Yushin Okami - Weidman cruises to a decision while keeping it on the feet. Potentially could get a KO/TKO.
