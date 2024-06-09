How would Ali have done in today’s HW era? *Revisited*

I agree, I think Usyk is a perfect gauge to see how Ali would've done. Usyk is 6'3" 220 lbs and look how he's done against giants. And Ali is about the same size as Usyk, maybe weighed a little bit less in his fighting prime. (If we did see Ali fight in his prime)



But yeah Ali would have some trouble with big giants like Fury, but I think his skill set would have give it a great competitive fight.



No question, it would be fascinating to see how Ali would hold up against these monsters.