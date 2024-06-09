How would Ali have done in today’s HW era? *Revisited*

Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Where the average top heavyweight is around 6’5 and 250 lbs? Well, I think Usyk might've just answered that question. Fundamentals aside Ali had the athletic ability and craft to reach the top and reign there. Conversely, despite this era being weak, I also think that it would've been challenging for him. With the exception of just a couple fighters all of the top guys today would hold significant physical advantages (weight, height & reach) over him. Not only would he be routinely outgunned in terms of power & strength he'd be required to work a lot harder in fights despite possessing 15 round conditioning. Having to constantly get inside, land shots, and exit without getting clipped for 12 rounds is exhausting both mentally & physically—especially against the rangy types that know how to utilize their length and impose their size in the clinch. The majority of the time Ali actually outweighed his opponents. He also didn't have to give up height and/or reach that often and when he did it usually wasn't by much. Neither would be the case today.
It would've been interesting to see how effective he'd have been at negating it all. With that being said, Ali fought a half century ago. Completely different era. It's difficult, if not impossible, to try and determine how well a fighter from the distant past would do in the present no matter how great they were. But, I believe we may have a better idea now.
