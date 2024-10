How western karate was hamstrung

JohnPJones said: i recently read shihan roseberry’s book, and it’s a small mention, butit shows that a lot of karate was doomed to be useless in the western world/angloshere.



Mcdojoism was almost written into the DNA of western karateka.



In the 1950s the US occupiers instituted some sort of punch card system that paid Japanese dojo owners for training GIs stationed there. There aren’t details on how it worked, but it ended up resulting in US servicemen getting blackbelts in under a year in some cases just a few months.



It seems safe to assume that several of those people came back and opened schools and began teaching a system they had no actual understanding of.



That’s how western karate was severely hamstrung from the get go, and how kata became essentially useless and lost its meaning.



Not all instructors sold out their morals, but many did. (Can’t much blame them since I’m pretty sure the Japanese economy was a complete wreck at the time.) Click to expand...

Yes, good post, this is the view I like.There is heaps of published material for good reading on this subject put out through the decades that are great for reading and referencing. To consider and keep many Martial Art systems alive, as to not forget or let them be lost into time warped or shadowed by poor modern interpretations of today's martial/combat sport arts.The view is that the lost arts or core of many martial arts are not needed etc Kata's, Forms, Weaponry, Toughened Conditioning of hands and iron body training so on. As its taken that much of it is just over kill for today's sport application in a rule set format.Those that practice Martial Arts traditionally, its all shown as a labor of love through demonstrations and drills hence the many YouTubes wearing uniforms and role play scenarios.But for enthusiast and those that live this life its a forgotten discipline and fortitude in the act of pursuit of what is a Martial Artist.People should still respect, honor and appreciate these arts from afar not cast them down.But keep them alive, they were geniuses in the past, how they put it all together and so compact into Kata or Forms.All the secrets are usually built into the KATA's / FORM's and the actual techniques and applications.Also known as internal training and mastering.Just got to have the patience to understand it and apply continuously as its a life style not a curriculum for a period of time, but a life long process and developmental path.All the local gyms now are all about MMA or Combat Fitness.All I have to do is drive around my local or surrounding areas for 1hr and there are at least 100 combat sport fitness centers with western MMA, Muay Thai and Boxing fitness plans.When back in the 80's there were heaps of places one could learn Kung-Fu, Karate whatever founded Martial Art you liked there surely was a place teaching it.The west did kill the arts in search for sport format applications.This is where so much has been lost or misunderstood and confusion when people discuss the now differing from the past.Many think we are nuts and poorly understand the subject altogether.A sad truth but probably for the better considering the world today!Link:- https://blackbeltwiki.com/benefits-of-kata To me Martial Arts in the Chinese Arts are an amazing expression of skill and talent not what you do with it but what it is, in the life and practice of an individual respecting its past from afar!