How western karate was hamstrung

i recently read shihan roseberry’s book, and it’s a small mention, butit shows that a lot of karate was doomed to be useless in the western world/angloshere.



Mcdojoism was almost written into the DNA of western karateka.



In the 1950s the US occupiers instituted some sort of punch card system that paid Japanese dojo owners for training GIs stationed there. There aren’t details on how it worked, but it ended up resulting in US servicemen getting blackbelts in under a year in some cases just a few months.



It seems safe to assume that several of those people came back and opened schools and began teaching a system they had no actual understanding of.



That’s how western karate was severely hamstrung from the get go, and how kata became essentially useless and lost its meaning.



Not all instructors sold out their morals, but many did. (Can’t much blame them since I’m pretty sure the Japanese economy was a complete wreck at the time.)