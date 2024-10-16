How well would Sean Strickland do against Beterbiev in boxing?

jackleeb

jackleeb

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
457
Reaction score
661
Sean says he trains at a high level in both boxing and mma

- Sean fights at 185 lbs
- Beterbiev boxes at 175 lbs, but can do the range 175 to 200 lbs

We all know Strickland would maul in mma so that's a no-brainer
Who wins in boxing?
 
Beterbiev one of few guys who would make Alex look like an average puncher.

I would like to see over under a round on this one.

Bivol got robbed though.
 
rocky-iv-dolph-lundgren.gif
 
He was sent on the lightless walk by Alex and Artur is probably an even bigger puncher despite weighing less.
 
There was a preliminary discussion to have Canelo vs Strickland(if he wins the belt) for mexican indepence day in a huge Zuffa Boxing card and all parties will come back to the table if Strickland wins it per sources.

If it happens all the Dana vs Oscar shit will be hilarious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
How would Umar Nurmagomedov do against either of Sean or Merab?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
ExitLUPin
I think OMalley VS Haney might happen in boxing....
2
Replies
20
Views
491
CasualBot
CasualBot

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,768
Messages
56,345,573
Members
175,177
Latest member
fazeman

Share this page

Back
Top