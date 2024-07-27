How was 265 lbs decided as the limit for HW in MMA/UFC?

Thinking of the 12-6 elbow rule finally getting repealed and it originally coming about due to a myth about deadly karate strikes. It got me thinking if the decision to limit HW to 265 lbs had anything to do with a silly misnomer back in the early days of MMA?
Boxing has no HW limit and it's a very random weight to pick too, why 265 lbs exactly? 285 lbs would make more sense as that's the limit in collegiate wrestling.
