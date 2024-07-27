How was 265 lbs decided as the limit for HW in MMA/UFC?

Roided Meatheads make great HW brawlers though, and people love Chris Barnett.



That being said, historically "super HW's" (above 265 Ibs or so) have been pretty mediocre. So I don't know why 265 Ibs is agreed upon by commissions and most orgs but it doesn't bring down the quality of HW's in terms of having the best in the sport.



I mean the answer to your question OP might be as simple as thinking there needs to be a weight limit like all the other divisions for HW to be a legitimate weight class.