How was 265 lbs decided as the limit for HW in MMA/UFC?

Thinking of the 12-6 elbow rule finally getting repealed and it originally coming about due to a myth about deadly karate strikes. It got me thinking if the decision to limit HW to 265 lbs had anything to do with a silly misnomer back in the early days of MMA?

Boxing has no HW limit and it's a very random weight to pick too, why 265 lbs exactly? 285 lbs would make more sense as that's the limit in collegiate wrestling.
 
So we don’t see two massive roided meatheads or potential Chris Barnetts but bigger.
 
Roided Meatheads make great HW brawlers though, and people love Chris Barnett.

That being said, historically "super HW's" (above 265 Ibs or so) have been pretty mediocre. So I don't know why 265 Ibs is agreed upon by commissions and most orgs but it doesn't bring down the quality of HW's in terms of having the best in the sport.

I mean the answer to your question OP might be as simple as thinking there needs to be a weight limit like all the other divisions for HW to be a legitimate weight class.
 
Not sure, but I can't imagine anything over 265lb moving well in an mma match.
 
I played football with lots of guys who would weighed more than 265 pounds where also in good shape. It's doable. Im simply amazed at the fatasses with zero gas tanks that the ufc brings in
 
Yeah, I get their sentiment was to make MMA look professional by having a limit at every weight class, I'm just legitimately curious how and who decided on that limit being specifically 265 lbs. I'd love to know what their deducing was that that was the magic number to cap the class at.
 
I'd support a no cap HW or Super HW division but with some kind of cardio standard. Guys have to be able to run for 15min to qualify. A strict No Slob policy.
 
My guess is that back in the day someone was stuck with a metric scale that maxed out at 120 kg, or, rounded to the nearest pound, 265 pounds.
 
