I got an electric guitar and can finally bang out some tunes! I bought an Ammoon Rock Drum loop machine. How do I plug it into my amplifier (Spider V20) to have background drums while I play the guitar? This is frustrating! (I have a Jackson Dinky electric guitar, I know...a terrible name for a metal guitar).
Some guy told me to buy a 1/8'' Plug Male to 1/4''(6.35 mm）Jack Female Stereo Adapter to plug the drum manchine into my headfone. It didn't do a damn thing.
Sorry for this technical question, I can't find anything on the YouTube to help me with this. Sherbros are smarter than the average person.
