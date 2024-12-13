How to make something popular

Anyone got any suggestions on how to do social media campaigns and all that kind of thing?

I have talked to some social media marketing folks about their services but they are a lot more expensive than the best possible return I would get on this movie I made

Basically they create a website, facebook page, twitter account etc for a certain thing and then man those pages and put the word out.

I am happy to do all that stuff myself but I’m also wondering if there is anything I’m missing. Maybe someone here would have some ideas
 
There's a never ending stream of content so you have to do something to stand out
 
Go shoot a fortune 500 CEO in broad daylight and carve the name of your movie and the URL onto the casing. But make sure you are handsome though as a Sherdogger I don't think that's a problem
 
Just do fear porn. Tell people there's gonna be a civil war or that aliens are coming or some shit. See a lot of dorks getting rich off of that nonsense lately.
 
You already described it in general.

There's also the amount of time it takes, ways to make it more efficient, figuring out who/where you want to target, figuring out what actually works for what you're selling, figuring out what your actual goals are, and a bunch more
 
