How to make something popular

Aegon Spengler
Anyone got any suggestions on how to do social media campaigns and all that kind of thing?
I have talked to some social media marketing folks about their services but they are a lot more expensive than the best possible return I would get on this movie I made
Basically they create a website, facebook page, twitter account etc for a certain thing and then man those pages and put the word out.
I am happy to do all that stuff myself but I’m also wondering if there is anything I’m missing. Maybe someone here would have some ideas
