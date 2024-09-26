How to keep your breath-tube safe?

Rolling with newish guys and especially muscle dudes, they often make poor attempts at neck chokes. This is often compensated for with severe wrenching. This isn't a big deal the majority of the time, wears them out and gives you practice at working escapes, I let a guy loose-triangle me with all his strength for about 10 seconds until his knee popped last week.

However the problem comes when a guy is right on your throat and it feels like your windpipe is going to concertina, imense pain and concern for your respiratory system.

Are there ways to keep your breathe-tube safe and is it as fragile as it feels?