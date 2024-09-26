How to keep your breath-tube safe?

Rolling with newish guys and especially muscle dudes, they often make poor attempts at neck chokes. This is often compensated for with severe wrenching. This isn't a big deal the majority of the time, wears them out and gives you practice at working escapes, I let a guy loose-triangle me with all his strength for about 10 seconds until his knee popped last week.
However the problem comes when a guy is right on your throat and it feels like your windpipe is going to concertina, imense pain and concern for your respiratory system.
Are there ways to keep your breathe-tube safe and is it as fragile as it feels?
 
Tap.

You shouldn’t be allowing somebody to pressure your throat like that. If they are, you need to reset and defend differently.
 
Protect your neck.

If they can smash your trachea what are your hands doing?

If they're doing it in side control or mount, you messed up a while ago.

Are you even framing to create space and reguard or get up?

If they're doing it in closed guard, SWEEP.

They'll either stop messing with your neck to post on the mat or they'll get rolled over.
 
