France has had a few presidents assassinated, and like 3 kings, Russia's had 5 tsars assassinated, Bolivia's had 3, plus a pretty sketchy "suicide" and a sketchy helicopter crash, and another few that were murdered after leaving office, and Simon Bolivar officially died of tuberculosis, but might have been poisoned, not sure exactly what the count is for Dominican Republic, but I'm pretty sure they're more than pulling their weight in that department, Iran has chopped down their share of shahs and presidents too. The end of Rome was like a goddamn Scream movie with everybody getting stabbed left and right.Africa is kind of a slaughterhouse too, I just don't think they're all called president, and the territory and who controls what changes every 20 minutes.As for the US, I saw an interesting documentary called Zoolander that explains it.