how to get rid of the extreme heartrate before a fight?

Whether it be a amateur boxing match or a street fight, I just cant help but get an extreme heartrate before a fight, even when watching one occur, I just cant help it, on top of that my body feels super weak and I get very tired.



Getting picked on, laughed at, even though I could beat the guy I always feel like I would lose.



A friend of mine was about to get jumped and I barely got myself to go and fight, I would've got my ass beat from how tired I was from sweating (the fight didn't happen). I don't want that to happen anymore, I want to be able to defend myself and my friends without this happening.



Even if I was fighting a 10 year old boy I would still get nervous as hell.



I don't really have that much fighting experience anyways, could anyone help and give any tips?



This could go for anything really, like social situations where I am in a heated discussion, getting confronted, the sorts.