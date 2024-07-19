how to get rid of the extreme heartrate before a fight?

Whether it be a amateur boxing match or a street fight, I just cant help but get an extreme heartrate before a fight, even when watching one occur, I just cant help it, on top of that my body feels super weak and I get very tired.

Getting picked on, laughed at, even though I could beat the guy I always feel like I would lose.

A friend of mine was about to get jumped and I barely got myself to go and fight, I would've got my ass beat from how tired I was from sweating (the fight didn't happen). I don't want that to happen anymore, I want to be able to defend myself and my friends without this happening.

Even if I was fighting a 10 year old boy I would still get nervous as hell.

I don't really have that much fighting experience anyways, could anyone help and give any tips?

This could go for anything really, like social situations where I am in a heated discussion, getting confronted, the sorts.
 
Yeah... Sports. Mainly the first few innings / minutes of the game.. like I didn't want to be that guy that cost us a win. Usually went a way fast and got in the groove... we probably lost so not sure why I was always nervous / on edge anyway.
 
Regular sparring at the gym.
That's what I came to say
But TS talk like he had many amateur fights

You always get a little rush,
But yes, if you spar every now and then
It become another day in the office.
 
Simple, it's experience. Go to a gym and train.

The nerves will be all gone after your 50th sparring session.

Experience breeds confidence.
 
