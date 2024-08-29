How to follow cables inside walls?

The people who owned the house before me set up the Internet so the modem is in the utility room with the water heater and furnace.



There are 3 Ethernet cables in that room, that can go from the modem/router to other rooms. They disappear into the wall and I'm not sure where the other end is.



I've searched the entire house and can only find one room that has an Ethernet hookup. So I know that's the other end of one of the Ethernet cables. But where are the other two?



I can only guess that they put in the other cables before they finished the basement as a way of future-proofing the house. And the guy that did it just knew where those cables led, so he could go poke holes at the right spot if he ever needed Ethernet in those rooms.



But I guess he never needed Ethernet in those rooms so he just left the other end hidden inside the walls and eventually sold the house.



Any clever ideas on how I can find the other end of those cables without tearing random holes in my drywall?