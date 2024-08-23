How to fix the UFC

The UFC is in its flop-era, sabatoging stars, killing hype, watering down content, and promoting power slap over MMA. It makes big money because it has no competition. If there were any other MMA promotion competing with them at all, the UFC would go the way of Atari. No, I do not consider the PFL to be an MMA promotion, more of a meme page for a washed up child actor and rapist.



Some ideas that I have to fix the UFC, because Endeavor has shown less ability to run a business than FTX



- 6-8 PPVs and 12 fight nights per year. No more.



- make a formal deal with some lesser promotion to act as a feeder leage. Cage Warriors essentially serve the purpose for UK, maybe do the same for equivalents all over the world.



- No drug testing. USADA was pathetic and did more damage to MMA than John McCain did. I'd even go so far as to recommend that the UFC supply gear to fighters who are having a rough camp.



- no more injuries. If fighters aren't drug tested in camp, the expectation should be that they won't be injured, and that anyone pulling out with an injury is just ducking. Obviously this isn't the case for secre injuries requiring surgery, but something like a bruised toe or a broken finger isn't grounds for a pull out and should not be accepted. Fighters trying to pull out with minor injuries, especially during fight week, should be told to take some painkillers and not act like pussies. If they refuse, they should be cut. Such an approach would have saved Conor-Chandler and Tony-Khabib.





- No more athletic commission BS. If an athletic commission decides to try and sabatoge a fight, the UFC should ignore them, or move the card somewhere else like they did with Jones-Gustafson 2. Then they should sue them.



- make a real effort to promote stars and find fighters who are marketable. No more DWCS chuds. The argument that Conor was "too big for the sport" is a blatent lie. He brought eyes on a lot of fighters who deserved attention. If a casual tunes in to watch a star flight, and winds up seeing Shavkat or Prates and becomes a fan of theirs, then that's good for the UFC. Zuffa understood that but Endeavor clearly doesn't.



And even if a future Conor does become bigger than the company, that'll only last until he loses. Endeavor can't wrap their stupid heads around the fact that the house always wins.





- freakshow fights sell, so make a few of them, but don't make them a main feature. If you have someone you want to give a mainstream boost, like Dricus, have him as the comain event for Vin Desil fighting Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson in PKA rules or something. Or Prince Harry getting mauled by chimps. I'm exaggerating, but if a million folks watch the card, the biggest beneficiaries are the guys on the card who need a public push. Conor vs Meth-era Dan Hooker would be great but Dana is the Ultimate buzzkill.





- Blow up the Apex. It's boring and symbolizes decline.





- 100k finish bonuses, and 250k bonuses for first round KO's. Less humping that way.





- Increase beginner contracts to 30/30. This can be done if the roster is purged of chumps, which should be easy.



- No more DWCS. It fills the roster with guys who the average guy on the street can beat.



- Get rid of Dana. He's ruined MMA and clearly dosent even like it anymore.