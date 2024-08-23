How to fix the UFC

The UFC is in its flop-era, sabatoging stars, killing hype, watering down content, and promoting power slap over MMA. It makes big money because it has no competition. If there were any other MMA promotion competing with them at all, the UFC would go the way of Atari. No, I do not consider the PFL to be an MMA promotion, more of a meme page for a washed up child actor and rapist.

Some ideas that I have to fix the UFC, because Endeavor has shown less ability to run a business than FTX

- 6-8 PPVs and 12 fight nights per year. No more.

- make a formal deal with some lesser promotion to act as a feeder leage. Cage Warriors essentially serve the purpose for UK, maybe do the same for equivalents all over the world.

- No drug testing. USADA was pathetic and did more damage to MMA than John McCain did. I'd even go so far as to recommend that the UFC supply gear to fighters who are having a rough camp.

- no more injuries. If fighters aren't drug tested in camp, the expectation should be that they won't be injured, and that anyone pulling out with an injury is just ducking. Obviously this isn't the case for secre injuries requiring surgery, but something like a bruised toe or a broken finger isn't grounds for a pull out and should not be accepted. Fighters trying to pull out with minor injuries, especially during fight week, should be told to take some painkillers and not act like pussies. If they refuse, they should be cut. Such an approach would have saved Conor-Chandler and Tony-Khabib.


- No more athletic commission BS. If an athletic commission decides to try and sabatoge a fight, the UFC should ignore them, or move the card somewhere else like they did with Jones-Gustafson 2. Then they should sue them.

- make a real effort to promote stars and find fighters who are marketable. No more DWCS chuds. The argument that Conor was "too big for the sport" is a blatent lie. He brought eyes on a lot of fighters who deserved attention. If a casual tunes in to watch a star flight, and winds up seeing Shavkat or Prates and becomes a fan of theirs, then that's good for the UFC. Zuffa understood that but Endeavor clearly doesn't.

And even if a future Conor does become bigger than the company, that'll only last until he loses. Endeavor can't wrap their stupid heads around the fact that the house always wins.


- freakshow fights sell, so make a few of them, but don't make them a main feature. If you have someone you want to give a mainstream boost, like Dricus, have him as the comain event for Vin Desil fighting Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson in PKA rules or something. Or Prince Harry getting mauled by chimps. I'm exaggerating, but if a million folks watch the card, the biggest beneficiaries are the guys on the card who need a public push. Conor vs Meth-era Dan Hooker would be great but Dana is the Ultimate buzzkill.


- Blow up the Apex. It's boring and symbolizes decline.


- 100k finish bonuses, and 250k bonuses for first round KO's. Less humping that way.


- Increase beginner contracts to 30/30. This can be done if the roster is purged of chumps, which should be easy.

- No more DWCS. It fills the roster with guys who the average guy on the street can beat.

- Get rid of Dana. He's ruined MMA and clearly dosent even like it anymore.
 
Shut down the Apex :p

Cut 50% of the roster if not more and let them fill up the other MMA organizations.

Only accept fighters from those organizations that have built up a win streak and fame.

The UFC should only be the big leagues. And it should pay out in the millions even at your first fight :)

Greater focus on getting to know the fighters. Cultivate rivalries.
 
Ban decisions, tag team fights, steroids, remove 5rnds main events, allow them to climb the octagon, put hidden weapons around the cage
 
Not sure what are you trying to fix or for who...The UFC is making revenue records year after year...nothing needs to be fixed from that POV.
 
Bring back tourneys, knees to the head of a grounded opponent, head stomps, soccer kicks, headbutts and some other deadly shit I cannot think about right now.
 
Bring back tourneys, knees to the head of a grounded opponent, head stomps, soccer kicks, headbutts and some other deadly shit I cannot think about right now.
Im down with everything except the headbutting...but I'm open to try it out.
 
I'm sure you meant well TS, I just don't have time to read your OP ATM. I don't know if you stated this, but implementing Rizin"s rules set would make a huge difference imo, especially yellow cards. Also up fighter pay to get some real quality fighters over from top organizations. Stop feeder shows like The contender series. Lastly cut half the roster, 730 fighters is far far too many.
 
Not sure what are you trying to fix or for who...The UFC is making revenue records year after year...nothing needs to be fixed from that POV.
Most of their revenue has come from the ESPN deal. Their PPV sales have severely declined.
 
"Don't worry 10 billion dollar sports entertainment monopoly. Sherdog has sent me to save you. It's all going to be OK now."
 
I'm sure you meant well TS, I just don't have time to read your OP ATM. I don't know if you stated this, but implementing Rizin"s rules set would make a huge difference imo, especially yellow cards. Also up fighter pay to get some real quality fighters over from top organizations. Stop feeder shows like The contender series. Lastly cut half the roster, 730 fighters is far far too many.
I love the yellow card idea, but if $100,000 bonuses didn't make them fight harder I don't know what will. I think if the sport became violent again the point fighters will weed themselves out. Just my theory.
 
"Don't worry 10 billion dollar sports entertainment monopoly. Sherdog has sent me to save you. It's all going to be OK now."
Right now they can't sell a damn thing and there is no indication that the ESPN deal will be extended. They need a lot of help.
 
I love the yellow card idea, but if $100,000 bonuses didn't make them fight harder I don't know what will. I think if the sport became violent again the point fighters will weed themselves out. Just my theory.
It would be a finish bonus, not a win bonus. I don't like the idea of large win bonuses.
 
